25-year-old naked man drowns trying to swim across lake after party, Illinois cops say

A 25-year-old man was “heavily intoxicated” when he drowned after jumping into an Illinois lake, authorities say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was drinking at a birthday party before returning to a home in Lake Villa on Sunday, June 4. He jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on but was able to make it to shore during his first foray into the water, sheriff’s officials said.

One of the man’s relatives removed his wet clothing and took him to bed, according to the sheriff.

But soon after, he jumped back into the water while naked, authorities said.

He tried to “swim across the channel” between Petite Lake and Spring Lake, but sheriff’s officials said he went underwater and did not immediately resurface.

Deputies were dispatched to Chain O’ Lakes, where they searched for the man “for several hours,” the sheriff said. His body was pulled out of the lake at 6:30 a.m., more than five hours after he went under.

The 25-year-old victim has not been identified. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Lake Villa is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

17-year-old swimmer dies after being swept in undertow at waterfall, Oregon cops say

‘I’m going to drown!’ Cops watch as man drowns in Arizona lake, family says in lawsuit

20-year-old drowns while with pregnant wife, Virginia cops say. ‘Never be whole again’