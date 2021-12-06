25-year-old Peoria County Sheriff's Office employee dies amid COVID outbreak at jail

Camron Passie

PEORIA — Amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peoria County Jail, an employee there died unexpectedly Sunday.

Camron "Cam" Passie, 25, was a corrections officer. His death was from COVID-19 complications, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.

Passie last worked Thursday, when he was sent home after he tested positive for the virus. Multiple jail detainees and staff also have tested positive. That resulted in the jail being placed on outbreak status, Asbell stated.

Passie was approaching his three-year anniversary with the sheriff's office; his first day of work was New Year's Eve 2018. Among his mentors was Asbell, who said he had known Passie since he was a young teenager.

Like Asbell, Passie was from the Brimfield area.

"I have a hole in my heart right now," Asbell stated. "The Peoria County Sheriff's Office and our community (have) lost a special young man, but I am certain heaven has gained our team member.

"Please keep Camron and his family in all your prayers."

