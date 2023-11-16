25-year-old picks up rental car for hike at Texas national park. Then she goes missing

A 25-year-old woman has been reported missing after she did not return home from her trip to a Texas national park, officials say.

The National Park Service said Christy Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, on Nov. 8 before arriving at Big Bend National Park.

That was the last time she has been seen, as she did not show up for her camping reservation on Nov. 9,officials said in a Nov. 16 news release.

Perry was reported missing when her family said she did not come home, the park service said.

As crews searched for the missing hiker, they found her rental car by Lost Mine Trail, which features a 1,100-foot climb over 2.4 miles. Hikers often complete the hike in about three hours, according to the park service.

The trail has been closed to allow crews room to search for Perry, officials said.

Perry is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches and 100 pounds. She has fair skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you were hiking Lost Mine Trail on Nov. 8 or 9 and saw Perry, you are asked to contact the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.