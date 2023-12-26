A Pennington County judge sentenced a 25-year-old man to a 15-year suspended prison sentence, a six-month suspended jail sentence, and 12 years of probation for statutory rape on Dec. 19.

Although she did not sentence him to prison, Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre warned Ryan Painter, "you have got a long road ahead of you."

A Pennington County grand jury charged Painter on May 11 with fourth-degree rape. The indictment alleged he had sex with a 15-year-old in February 2021.

Painter ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 7. The plea offer asked he admit to the rape charge and plead guilty to a reduced petty theft charge for stealing a dirt bike in October 2021. He originally faced a grand theft charge in that case.

Grand theft is a class 6 felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine, whereas petty theft is class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 25-year-old sentenced to probation for statutory rape in Pennington County