A 25-year-old was shot and killed in an Endicott parking lot. Now an arrest has been made

Binghamton police have arrested a Broome County man in connection with the death of Molique Dawson in Endicott last summer.

Nathaniel N.J. Williams, Jr., was taken into custody Tuesday after law enforcement agencies including Binghamton police and the U.S. Marshall's Regional Fugitive Task Force, responded to 68 Thorp St. in the City of Binghamton, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said Williams, 24, was arrested without incident at about 5:30 p.m.

Prior to the arrest, Binghamton authorities said several private residences were evacuated, roadways and sidewalks were closed and nearby schools were put on temporary “lock down” as a precautionary measure. All such measures have since been lifted.

Williams charged with shooting death of Molique Dawson

Williams was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the July 1, 2023 shooting death of Dawson, 25.

According to police, Dawson was found shot in an Adams Avenue parking lot at about 1:30 p.m. on July 1 after officers responded to a shots fired complaint.

Dawson was pronounced dead at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, with an autopsy determining he died from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Around the time of the shooting, police said a person was seen fleeing the area on foot toward McKinley Avenue before law enforcement officials arrived.

An Endicott Village Court justice issued a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Williams on Oct. 4.

The Binghamton Metro SWAT Team also took part in Tuesday's arrest, police said.

Williams was transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for further processing on Tuesday. Timing of an initial court appearance was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Endicott shooting update: Arrest made in connection to July killing