25-year-old son shoots and kills his parents during argument at Alabama home, cops say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his parents in Alabama, deputies said.

Trinell Brown, 25, was taken into custody on two counts of murder March 18, according to jail records.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m in Spanish Fort, Alabama, 10 miles east of Mobile, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When they arrived, deputies found two adults inside a home with bullet wounds, and emergency personnel declared them dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the deceased were a couple and the parents of Brown. Brown went to his parents’ house and confronted them about an “ongoing family dispute,” according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not specify what caused the argument.

After the shooting, Brown told witnesses he had killed his parents, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

