25-year-old St. Helena man shot during morning gunfire in Port Royal, police say

A 25-year-old man from St. Helena was shot multiple times Wednesday morning near Port Royal’s Ribaut Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Beaufort County dispatch received two reports of gunfire and a possible gunshot victim from two different locations: the Walgreens Pharmacy on Ribaut Road and the nearby Johnny Morrall Circle. Port Royal police found shell casings in the road of Johnny Morrall Circle, while Beaufort Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked at the pharmacy.

The injured man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he remains in stable condition. Investigators believe he was shot on Johnny Morrall Circle before driving to Walgreens, according to the Wednesday afternoon alert.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Beaufort Police Department and Port Royal Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact SSgt. Duncan at 843-255-3418 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.