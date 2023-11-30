25-year-old still missing after his empty car found underwater in Maryland, sheriff says

The car of a missing 25-year-old man was found underwater without him inside after he disappeared in Maryland, according to a county sheriff’s office.

Jamell LeeHeung II was reported missing Nov. 25 to the U.S. Navy Police at the Indian Head Base, where he lives, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 29 news release.

Two days later, his empty vehicle was found in the Mattawoman Creek, a 30-mile tributary that leads to the Potomac River, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before a county dive team found LeeHeung’s vehicle, Naval Criminal Investigation Service investigators learned his vehicle may have been near the Mattawoman Creek, specifically by Slavin’s dock, deputies said.

Then, the Naval investigators called on the sheriff’s office for help.

Diane Richardson, a media relations officer for the sheriff’s office, told McClatchy News divers searched the creek for a long time during their initial search for LeeHeung on Nov. 27.

On Nov. 30, authorities searched the creek and the surrounding area again using a boat and drone but didn’t find LeeHeung, Richardson said..

Authorities are working closely with his family, she added.

LeeHeung is an Army veteran who has a wife and two children, his family told NBC Washington reported.

LeeHeung’s father told NBC Washington his son left a bar on Bryans Road on Nov. 25, the last time he said he was seen.

LeeHeung is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 162 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may have any information about LeeHeung’s disappearance should call at 301-609-6499, the sheriff’s office said.

Indian Head is about 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

