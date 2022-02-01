25-year-old who vanished on lunch break found dead in his car’s trunk, Texas cops say

The body of a 25-year-old Houston man who disappeared in December while on his lunch break was found in the trunk of his car, police say.

Taylour Young’s body was discovered in the trunk of his Honda Civic on Jan. 19 in an impound lot in Dallas, more than 200 miles from where he went missing, Houston police said. The body, which was described as being “in an advanced state of decomposition,” was recently identified as Young’s, police said Monday, Jan. 31.

It’s unknown how Young ended up in Dallas. Houston Police and Dallas Police are conducting a homicide investigation and the medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Young disappeared while running errands on his lunch break on Dec. 9, his mother, Tiffany Robinson, said in a Facebook post a few days after he went missing. His phone ended up in bushes behind a Capital One bank, the mother said.

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.



As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022

Robinson feared the worst when interviewed by KTRK in December, but said it was hard to believe someone would hurt her son, whom she described as “quiet, humble and loved.”

On Jan. 28, Robinson announced the death of her son on Facebook.

“I am so thankful that God blessed me with Taylour,” Robinson said. “I am proud of the man he matured into. As I shared Taylour’s disappearance with the world, I want to share my worldly loss as well. I lost my son, my baby, my friend.”

Autumn Beviacqua, who helped organize search efforts, told KPRC on Monday she wants to know what happened to her friend.

“I want to know who would do something like this to him,” she said. “He was proud of the things he had, the things he accomplished. He was proud of his friends, his family. He loved to skateboard … literally always had (a) smile on his face.”

A friend of his since sixth grade, Christian Gorgy, called Young’s death “devastating.”

“He had no enemies. Everybody loved him,” Gorgy told KTRK. “He didn’t owe anybody money. He had no addictions. He didn’t do drugs. It just makes absolutely no sense at all.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Police at 713-308-3600.

