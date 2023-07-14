25-year-old vanishes after calling 911, Alabama cops say. Vehicle and belongings found

A 25-year-old woman went missing after she called 911 — and now, her vehicle and other belongings have been found, Alabama officials said.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell told emergency officials she saw a young child wandering on the side of Interstate 459. She pulled over to check on the toddler and also called a relative to share the news about her discovery, the Hoover Police Department said in a news release.

“The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open,” police wrote.

As officers responded to the 911 call late Thursday, July 13, they reportedly found Russell’s abandoned vehicle and personal items, including her purse, phone and Apple Watch. But they didn’t find her or a toddler, according to police and AL.com.

Police also said no one in the area reported missing a young child, deepening the mystery.

As the search for clues continues, officers ask anyone with information to call 205-444-7562.

Russell was “wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes” before she disappeared near the interstate’s southbound mile marker 11, police said. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Hoover is roughly 10 miles south of downtown Birmingham.

8-year-old leads cops on car chase, then crashes into another car, Alabama police say