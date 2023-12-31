25-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman killed Saturday night in crash on I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER – One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 39 in Portage County.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 39 at Birch Drive in the town of Plover. A 2006 Honda Accord was traveling north on Interstate 39 when it lost control, entered the median and traveled into the southbound lanes of Interstate 39, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. A 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on Interstate 39 and crashed into the Accord as it entered the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Accord, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin Dells, was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Grand Caravan, a 73-year-old man from Friendship, was not injured in the crash. A passenger in the Grand Caravan, a 68-year-old woman from Friendship, was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-River Region Stevens Point Campus with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation. The southbound lanes of Interstate 39 were closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

