UPDATE: 25-year-old woman’s body discovered in Panama City Beach; person of interest in custody

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A woman’s body was found in Panama City Beach Friday morning, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the woman was identified as 25-year-old Whitney Lynn Strickland.

The press release states deputies found Strickland at 19607 Bonita Drive after receiving a report around 9:16 a.m. that a body had been discovered there. The body was found inside a bedroom of the residence there. Investigators determined she was not a resident at the home.

A person of interest is in custody in Cullman County, Alabama on unrelated charges, based on information relayed by BCSO investigators.

Investigators are currently headed to Alabama to conduct interviews and gather additional evidence.

Bay County: Three teen students arrested with guns at Bay County middle school, Lynn Haven Police say

More: TikTok viral challenge threat prompts heightened police presence at Bay County schools

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are currently at the scene and the county medical examiner has been called to determine a a time and cause of death.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Body found in Panama City Beach identified as Whitney Lynn Strickland