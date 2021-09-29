25-year-old woman dies after shooting in Norfolk off Berkley Avenue

A 25-year-old woman died after a shooting Wednesday off Berkley Avenue in Norfolk.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:10 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the 700 block of Rockingham Road, police said in a news release.

Officers found Rikeria D. Bibbins, who was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She died from her injuries, the release said.

Police did not release details about a possible motive or suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

