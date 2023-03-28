25-year-old woman found shot to death in basement, Gwinnett police say

A 25-year-old woman is dead after an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday, according to Gwinnett police.

Gwinnett police responded to a shooting on Lake Washington Circle and when they arrived, they found 25-year-old Neiana Ransome in the home’s basement dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police did not provide any information on suspects in this shooting.

Police said they continue to explore all motives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

