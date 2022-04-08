25 people arrested on drug charges in Lancaster County, authorities say

Authorities arrested 25 people in Lancaster County on drug charges.

Agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force arrested men and women, ranging from 21 years old to 66 years old, in an undercover drug operation and search warrants. Most of the drug transactions happened during the end of 2021 though early 2022, according to authorities.

Officials said several of the transactions occurred near schools, day care centers and parks, which resulted in additional “proximity” charges.

The operation resulted in 82 arrest warrants, including charges for methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and ecstasy.

ALSO READ: Man arrested in Iredell County with drugs worth more than $250,000, sheriff says

“The efforts of the Narcotics Task Force have been very successful since its inception,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Although many activities were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug trade did not slow down. Overdoses are a daily occurrence, and people in our county are dying from using illegal drugs. Task force agents are constantly conducting these undercover operations and will continue to seek arrest warrants for folks in our community who possess, use and distribute drugs.”

According to authorities, most of the people bonded out of jail, but eight remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center on drug charges or other unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH BELOW: Maiden police seize drugs, assault rifles from home)



