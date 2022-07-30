25 people dead in eastern Kentucky flood, toll continues to rise
Kentucky Gov. Beshear says they now believe that "there are only 4 children and not 6" among 25 confirmed deaths.
A woman recounts being rescued from severe flooding in Kentucky that has killed at least 16 people (July 29) (AP Video/Dylan Lovan)
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities across Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected the death toll to grow as the rain keeps falling.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 3 dead, governor expects death toll to reach 'double digits'
Dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter were “unhappy and very upset” after being forced to stand in water on July 28 following deadly flooding in the region, a worker at the shelter said.In this footage, a staff member at Wolfe County Animal Shelter says that water was “moving in rapidly” and staff could not clear it because “there’s nowhere for it to go.”Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear reported that the death toll from flooding rose to 16 and was expected to grow as rain continued to come down in the region.The animal shelter asked for members of the public to temporarily house a dog until the flooding in the building receded. Credit: Wolfe County Animal Shelter via Storyful
Photos show houses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers. Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
