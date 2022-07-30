25 people dead in eastern Kentucky flood, toll continues to rise

Storyful

Dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter were “unhappy and very upset” after being forced to stand in water on July 28 following deadly flooding in the region, a worker at the shelter said.In this footage, a staff member at Wolfe County Animal Shelter says that water was “moving in rapidly” and staff could not clear it because “there’s nowhere for it to go.”Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear reported that the death toll from flooding rose to 16 and was expected to grow as rain continued to come down in the region.The animal shelter asked for members of the public to temporarily house a dog until the flooding in the building receded. Credit: Wolfe County Animal Shelter via Storyful