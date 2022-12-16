25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise

A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday.

Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and Luis Rosaly Febo, 38, all of Lowell, were arrested on drug and gun charges amid an ongoing investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation that was based out of Lowell, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Lowell police, state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office executed 32 search warrants on Dec. 6, including warrants to seize nine motor vehicles and a bank account, investigators said. The raid is said to have also resulted in the seizure of 15 firearms, hundreds of grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax, as well as over $175,000.

In October, a Middlesex Superior Court Justice issued a wiretap warrant authorizing the interception of electronic communications relating to individuals suspected of being involved in a drug supply chain ranging from sellers in bulk to street-level distributors, the DA’s office said.

Over the course of the investigation, police and prosecutors said they gathered evidence that Hector Arriaga, 33, of Lowell, was allegedly leading and operating a drug trafficking enterprise that was dubbed the “Cocaine Cowboys.”

The operation is alleged to have included dispatching runners to purchase drugs, cutting and packaging those drugs for resale, and taking and filling orders from customers.

Other individuals charged in connection with the investigation are as follows:

Hector Arriaga, 32, of Lowell

Angel Castro Penaloza, 26, of Lowell

Zachary LaPorte, 27, of Winter Haven, Florida

Rafael Mejias, 24, of Lowell

Ruben Torres, 22, of Lawrence

Anthony Flores, 29, of Tyngsboro

John Miller, 29, of Lowell

Randall Tremblay, 31, of Lowell

Jason Pais, 31, of Lowell

Wanda Quinones, 54, of Tewksbury

Jesse Morales Martinez, 27, of Lowell

Benyalis Mejias, 22, of Lowell

Roberto Lopez, 32, of Lowell

David Sandoval, 31, of Lowell

Isaiah Colon, 20, of Lowell

Davis Ngoun, 22, of Lowell

Juan Troncoso, 19, of Lowell

Edwin “Junior” Frett, 39, of Lowell

Raynel Hilario, 35, of Methuen

Betsy Martinez, 46, of Lowell

Guelmin Manon, 35, of Lawrence

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

