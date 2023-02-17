25 People Who Spent A Toooooon Of Money On Something And Immediately Regretted It

Reuters Videos

STORY: This retired marine has spent 27 years waiting for his sweetheart to returnLocation: Nuevo Laredo, MexicoEvery Valentine’s Day 58-year-old Esteban Perez stands on this street corner with flowershoping that a woman he met at a nightclub in 1996 will show upPerez fell madly in love with the woman named Cecilia The couple dated for two months before Cecilia ended the relationship(Esteban Perez, Retired U.S. Marine)"I am still single, I have no children, I have never married, and I have never looked for another girl because I would never see in any other girl what I saw in Cecilia."Locals have mixed opinions on Perez’s quest(Olivia Robles, Local)"He is very handsome and looks very handsome in his suit. She's missing out."(Ana Dominguez, Local)"Let him have some therapy; it's been 25 years (sic). It takes about six months to get over a bereavement; after that time, we need an intervention."(Esteban Perez, Retired U.S. Marine)"Today is the last time I stand here. Today is the last day, the last time.'