These 25 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability.
Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Delina Kathy Jen Bailey, 29, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.
Allen Craig, 34: violating protection order.
Kawaun E. Crockran, 32, of Springfield: obstructing official business.
Luke D. Farris, 37: aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew Smith, 45, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.
James A. Craft, 29, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeffrey L. Storms, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Nichole L. Longberry, 31, of Springfield: identity fraud, theft.
Robert Wender, 35, of Springfield: three counts of forgery, three counts of receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
James Skaggs, 47, of Springfield: three counts of forgery, three counts receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Stephen Mitchem, 37, of Springfield: two counts of forgery, two counts of receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Chelsey Entler, 37, of South Charleston: two counts of forgery, two counts of receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Landon McKeever, 28, of Springfield: three counts of forgery, three counts of receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Alexandra Merritt, 28: forgery, receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Kristina Skaggs, 28, of Springfield: four counts of forgery, five counts of receiving stolen property, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Kevin Hawes, 51, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Cody Havens, 33, of Springfield: arson, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing.
John D. McCloud, 38, of Springfield: four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Daniel L. Crim, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Infinity Auton-Nicole Rose, 21, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Daniel L. Wilson, 38, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Cardan Anderson, 18: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises.
Michael Twiddy, 17: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises, receiving stolen property, theft.