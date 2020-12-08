44 perfect gifts for people who miss traveling

The best gifts for travelers, including canvas tent, Away suitcase, YETI cooler, and more.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

COVID-19 has made traveling difficult, if not altogether impossible. Whether the person you’re purchasing a gift for is among the few who are still traveling by air—now out of necessity rather than for leisure—or they’ve decided to get closer to nature to avoid cabin fever, they’ve likely had to alter their travel plans to better practice social distancing in accordance with health guidelines.

With that in mind, those who travel may benefit from gifts that maximize safety and comfort. Whether the person is a frequent flier or a camping enthusiast, finding the most useful gifts for a traveler or someone who misses traveling can help them in many ways—from a power bank that keeps their phones and cameras fully-charged or a personalized suitcase that they'll never lose. To help you shop for your travel-lovers, here at Reviewed, we've rounded up the best gifts for travelers of 2020.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the car-camping enthusiast: A Coleman Two-Burner Stove

The best gifts for travelers: Coleman Two-Burner Stove

For car campers, a functional stove is an essential item. I received this highly rated Coleman two-burner stove as a gift this summer and I can’t stop raving about it. The stove is relatively lightweight and doesn’t take up much space in the trunk when folded up.

In my experience using it, I found the folding shields to be useful, as they can effectively stop wind from interfering with the fire. Paired with a propane fuel cylinder, the burner has one-hour runtime on high and can fit both a 10-inch and 12-inch pan on at a time.

Get Coleman FyreCadet Two-Burner Stove at REI for $137.95

2. For the one with a messy bag: Shacke Packing Cubes

Story continues

The best gifts for travelers: Shacke Packing Cubes Set of 4

Packing is hard to begin with, but throw in the task of keeping your bag organized throughout your trip, and you've got an impossible task. Too often, my meticulously arranged bag becomes a hurricane of bunched-up clothes and missing socks after a few days. If this sounds like someone you know, you might want to gift them some truly amazing packing cubes.

While it might seem counterintuitive to pack your bag full of more bags, these nylon, zippered pouches from Shacke keep their contents organized and fresh, so you can rifle through your overnighter without fear of wrinkling your clothing or losing track of an outfit you really wanted to wear. They're game-changing.

Get the Shacke Packing Cubes on Amazon for $13.99

3. For the world traveler: World Explorer 2021 Wall Calendar

The best gifts for travelers: Rifle Paper Co. Wall Calendar

If 2020 is officially canceled, there’s still 2021 to look forward to. These “Explore the World” wall calendars come in bright, lively colors, with every month dedicated to one popular tourist destination, providing a glimmer of hope for the ones who can’t wait to get back on a plane.

Get the Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Wall Calendar on NewEgg for $27

4. For the coffee snob who doesn't compromise: AeroPress Coffee Press

The best gifts for travelers: AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press

If you know someone who takes coffee as seriously as travel, then this portable coffee maker can make a great gift. Invented by an aerodynamic engineer, the AeroPress has garnered a cult following and its fans claim this plastic device can make the best cup of coffee in the world. Whether the claim is true or not, it’s an undeniable fact that this coffee press can provide extra convenience for travelers who won’t settle for bad coffee while on the road.

Get the AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press at REI for $31.95

5. For the glamper who sleeps in comfort: Kodiak 6-Person Canvas Tent

The best gifts for travelers: Kodiak 6-Person Canvas Tent

As some states may still have travel restrictions in place, many have opted for new forms of travelling: road trips, car camping, and hiking. As a person who takes aesthetics seriously, I bought one of the last Springbar canvas tents available in May before they were backordered through October. Canvas tents are heavier than an average camping tent but they’re more durable and can withstand heavy rain and strong winds. This popular Kodiak tent is similar to mine, and can sleep six people comfortably.

Get the Kodiak 6-Person Canvas Tent at Cabela’s for $549.99

6. For the family who road trips: YETI Cooler

The best gifts for travelers: YETI Cooler

Whether it’s used for car camping or tailgating, an indestructible, well-insulated cooler that can keep its contents chilled for an extended period of time can make life easier. YETI’s flagship model, the Tundra, is famous for its incredible ability to keep food and drinks cold for days. As it's sold out right now, we also recommend the Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler for easy transportation.

Get the YETI Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler at YETI for $199.98

7. For the ambitious hiker: Black Diamond Trekking Poles

The best gifts for travelers: Black Diamond Trekking Poles

If your giftee spends their weekends hiking the mountains, then they may appreciate a pair of new poles. A durable pair of trekking poles can help hikers keep their balance when hiking rough terrain, preventing them from getting injured. These collapsible ones can be easily packed into a backpack and are lightweight, ensuring hikers can go on long-distance trails without feeling the burden.

Get the Black Diamond Collapsible Trekking Poles at REI for $99.95

8. For the one who never checks a bag: Samsonite Flexis Softside Luggage

The best gifts for travelers: Samsonite Flexis 21-inch Spinner

It's time we all admit that checking bags is kind of the worst. Between the financial burden of exorbitant checked bag fees, the possibility of losing your bag in transit, and the frustrating amount time it takes to wait for your luggage to clunk down the carousel after a long flight, checking bags is at best annoying, and at worst a nightmare.

Luckily, this Samsonite bag is a TSA-approved carry-on that will fit everything you need for a week-long trip—and it's the best carry-on luggage you can buy. Its 360-degree wheels and sturdy handles make maneuvering this thing through crowded airports a breeze, and it features 2,600 cubic inches of packing space with self-healing zippered mesh and water-resistant compartments. It strikes the perfect balance of affordability, features, and build quality.

Get the Samsonite Flexis Softside Luggage on Amazon for $121.61

9. For the weekend warrior: Lo & Sons Catalina Weekender

The best gifts for travelers: Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Weekend getaways are the special sauce that make stressful work weeks bearable. But it's hard to find the perfect bag for short trips that meets all our requirements: heavy-duty yet lightweight, spacious yet not overly large, practical yet stylish.

The organic cotton Catalina bag is closest thing we've found to that perfect bag. On one side, there're a pocket to store your phone, keys, and travel documents within reach, and on the other, a luggage sleeve that can slide right over any suitcase handle. The bottom even has a padded compartment to keep shoes separate from clean clothes. It's the perfect size and design for any weekend warriors in your life. If you're not looking for a weekend bag, their other bags can also make a great gifts for different travel needs.

Get the Catalina Weekender on sale for a limited time at Lo & Sons for $86

10. For the hiker who spends days in the woods: Soto Amicus Cookset Combo

The best gifts for travelers: Soto Amicus Cookset Combo

For the serious hikers, the beauty of nature exists in the real wilderness that’s only accessible after spending one day or two on the trail. In this case, one must bring a lightweight, compact cookware set that can help them recharge on the go.

Get the Soto Amicus Cookset Combo at REI for $44.95

11. For the one who seeks relaxation in the woods: Kootek Camping Hammock

The best gifts for travelers: Kootek Camping Hammock

Made of parachute material, this two-person hammock can hold up to 500 pounds of weight. It comes with adjustable straps and heavy-duty hooks, which can help users set up the hammock between two trees. This hammock is perfect for both car camping and backpacking, as it folds into a sack and can be carried around.

Get the Kootek Camping Hammock on Amazon for $22.99

12. For the one who can’t pack light: Away Large Suitcase

The best gifts for travelers: Away Large Suitcase

Travel may be restricted for now due to the pandemic, but the vaccine news is offering some signs of returning to normalcy in the near future. Whether you're going on an extra-long journey or just need to pack a ton of shoes, sometimes it's impossible to jam everything into a carry-on. That's why it's important to have a piece of the best checked luggage money can buy.

Our favorite checked suitcase, the Away Large, has a tough yet flexible polycarbonate shell that protects its contents from being crushed. It also comes in a wide variety of trendy colors and is resistant to scuffs and dirt. Inside, there are 100 liters of packing space, mesh pockets, and a clip-in compression panel to hold two weeks' worth of clothing (and a ton of souvenirs), as well as a laundry bag and a combination lock.

Get the the Away Bigger Carry-on Suitcase at Away for $245

13. For the happy camper: REI Co-op Sleeping Bag

The best gifts for travelers: Sea to Summit Sleeping Bag

As someone who has slept in a tent without a sleeping bag or a pad, let me spare you from this miserable experience. To maximize comfort, a sleeping bag is necessary and may work better with a sleeping pad underneath if you’re prone to back problems, or just want an extra level of comfort. This Sea to Summit sleeping bag offers extra comfort and can retain heat in low temperature environment.

Get the Sea to Summit Venture Sleeping Bag at REI starting at $155.93

14. For the novice outdoorsy type: C Crane Emergency Radio

The best gifts for travelers: C Crane Emergency Radio

2020 is a strange year not only because of a once-in-a-hundred-years pandemic, but also the unpredictability of natural disasters that have swept much of the country. If you know someone who spends a great amount of time in the woods, then they probably will appreciate this gift.

This pocket-size radio has two modes: The hand crank mode that gives users 30 minutes of play time for 90 seconds of cranking and the solar mode that offers six hours of play time for eight hour of charging. It can also run on an AC adapter or three AA batteries. A USB-to-radio adapter is included to let users charge their phones.

Get the C Crane CC Solar Emergency Radio on REI for $49.95

15. For the chronic over-packer: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

The best gifts for travelers: Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale

I have a friend who always gets stuck paying last-minute bag overage fees at the airport. "My scale said 48 pounds!" she always exclaims to an unimpressed agent who slaps her overweight bag with a "heavy" sticker and a $25 charge. Great as she is otherwise, don't be like my friend: Invest in a good luggage scale.

The Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale is the best we've ever tested. To use it, simply turn it on, attach it to the handle of your luggage, and lift. Since it only weighs about 3 ounces, you’ll never even notice it in your bag until you need it. And, unlike your scale at home, it will accurately measure all weight within a few decimal places.

Get the Dr. Meter Digital Scale on Amazon for $7.89

16. For the one who goes for picnics: Coleman lunch cooler

The best gifts for travelers: Coleman Lunch Cooler

If traveling long distance is out of the picture, your friend may be down for a picnic at a nearby park. We tested the best lunch coolers and found this one from Coleman to be the best at keeping snacks and drinks chilled, and its exceptionally large interior space allows it to pack a number of items.

Get the Coleman Lunch Cooler on Amazon for $14.52

17. For the stylish traveler who stays cozy: Pendleton Wool Blanket

The best gifts for travelers: Pendleton wool blanket

You may recognize these blankets from one of those van life vlogs on YouTube. These stylish, handcrafted blankets are warm and cozy, allowing campers and travelers to maintain their heat in freezing temperatures. They come in different colors and patterns, and there may be one that suits your giftee’s taste.

Get the Pandleton Twin Wool Blanket with Carrier on Amazon for $189

18. For the backpacker: Deuter Rise Lite Backpack

The best gifts for travelers: Deuter Backpack

Serious hikers need serious hiking packs, and words can’t describe how much I love my Deuter backpack. I bought it years ago for a backpacking trip along the southern Mediterranean coast into the Middle East, and the bag survived wind, sand, rain, and more while carrying up to 70 pounds of stuff. And when my journey was over, only a light wash was needed to get the backpack looking good as new.

This lightweight backpack is entirely adjustable for different body types, while the back system keeps weight close to the body for effective load transfer. It's the real deal.

Get the Deuter Aircontact Backpack at REI for $200

19. For the foodie with a sweet tooth: Bokksu Japanese Snacks Subscription Box

The best gifts for travelers: Bokksu Snacks from Japan subscription box

If the person happens to be a foodie and world traveler, then this box of Japanese snacks can make a tasty present. As most international travels are still restrained, sampling the snacks in Japan may not seem realistic for now. This box solves the problem by delivering the deliciousness to their door, without requiring them to hop on a plane.

Get the Bokksu Snacks from Japan Subscription Box for $39.99

20. For the one who wants to smell amazing: Briogeo Hair Travel Set

The best gifts for travelers: Briogeo Hair Travel Set

Known for its nourishing hair products that has over 10k loves at Sephora, Briogeo's travel set bundles up four of their top-selling products that reduce any travel-related hair issues to minimum. This value pack includes a shampoo, conditioner, spray, and hair cream, which can cover all of hair care needs when traveling.

Get the Briogeo Hair Travel Set at Sephora for $25

21. For the caffeine addict: Zojirushi Travel Mug

The best gifts for travelers: Zojirushi Travel Mug

Whether hiking through snowy mountains or taking red-eye flights, having a hot coffee or tea on hand will keep you a lot more relaxed on your journey. This Zojirushi stainless steel travel mug is the perfect travel companion—it took first place in our roundup of the best travel mugs for its ability to keep liquids hot overnight.

Its slim and sleek design makes it easy to slide into the side pocket of your backpack or purse, and its airtight, lockable lid gives you an ease of mind that nothing will leak and destroy your precious personal items, too. Your giftee will thank you.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 16-ounce, on Amazon for $21

22. For the pet parents who leave no one behind: Sleepypod Pet Carrier

The best gifts for travelers: Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier

To leave our best friends home during a pandemic can sometimes be nerve-wracking. A pet travel bag allows pet owners to safely and conveniently bring their fur babies along for the ride. In our testing, this pet carrier from Sleepypod outperformed the other models in the roundup, as it’s designed to meet airline and TSA requirements while also providing comfort to pets.

Get the Sleepypod Air In-Cabin Pet Carrier on Amazon for $166.49

23. For the picnic brunch host: Swivel Cheese Board

The best gifts for travelers: Swivel Cheese Board

To enjoy an outdoor get-together, cheese is the key. For the friend who loves cheese and to entertain, this cheese board is a considerate and practical gift. It’s compact and can swivel into a round cheese board. When not in use, the board folds into a wedge. What’s cuter still is the tiny drawer that stores the flatware and cheese knives.

Get the Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives at Uncommon Goods for $42

24. For the frequent flier who needs a power nap: Parachute Merino Travel Kit

The best gifts for travelers: Parachute Merino Wool Travel Kit

For people who can’t avoid long-haul flights, this travel kit that includes a blanket, an eye mask, and a carry bag can help them take a quick nap wherever they are. The merino wool material is soft and smooth—and lightweight enough to be carried around.

Get the Parachute Merino Travel Kit on Parachute for $169

25. For the techie: CapraLeather Electronics Organizer

The best gifts for travelers: CapraLeather Electronics Organizer

Traveling is fun but packing causes headaches. As people carry a ton of electronics in their bags, there’s a need for a bag that can organize the gadgets and their cords in a way that’s easily accessible when needed. This handcrafted bag features full grain leather, seven slots of different sizes to hold smaller items, a dedicated Apple Pencil holder, and a concealed pocket for money.

Get the CapraLeather Electronics Organizer on Etsy for $114

26. For the first-time camper: a BioLite portable fire pit

Best gifts for travelers: BioLite Portable Fire Pit

One aspect of camping that many beginners may overlook is a fire pit for when the sun goes down. When it’s dark and cold in the woods, a heat source is necessary. We tried this portable fire pit that lets you control the intensity of the fire via bluetooth connection and is rechargeable via built-in USB cable and can be used to charge phones and other electronics.

Get the BioLite Portable Fire Pit at BioLite for $249.95

27. For the one who needs some shut-eye: AL Sleep Mask

The best gifts for travelers: Sleep Mask

If you've ever woken up with the sun thanks to a room with sheer curtains, or needed to catch some shut-eye in the middle of a long travel day, you know the importance of a good sleep mask.

After testing the best sleep masks on the market, we awarded this mask from Nidra and Alaska Bear our top spots. It feels like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes, and it won’t fall off in the middle of the night. The contoured design doesn’t put pressure on eyes, either, so you can actually blink while wearing it. Whether fitting in a nap or a full eight hours, you'll wake up well-rested (and in complete darkness).

Get the Alaska Bear Eye Mask on Amazon for $9.99

28. For the resourceful adventurer: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

The best gifts for travelers: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Whether your giftee likes taking one-day hiking trips with friends or going on months-long expeditions, this LifeStraw personal water filter can help them access safe and clean water anywhere. Having access to clean drinking water is key to a successful outdoor expedition, and this small but amazing gadget uses hollow fiber membrane technology to make water safe to drink.

Get the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter on Amazon for $17.47

29. For the one who's serious about skincare: SK-II Facial Treatment Mask

The best gifts for travelers: SK II Facial Treatment Mask

Traveling is exhausting, and exhaustion can result in skin dryness and sometimes breakouts. When I lose sleep on my journey, I like to use this cotton face mask from SK-II to save my skin. It reduces redness and dark circles, and its world-famous formula gives my face an instant boost that's comparable to an actual spa session.

Unlike face cream that can take up a lot of valuable space in a suitcase, the mask can easily fit into any small pockets or packing cubes in luggage bags.

Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask (10 Pack) on Sephora for $139

30. For the one who's always thirsty: Brita BB11 Water Bottle

The best gifts for travelers: Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle

It's so important to bring your own water bottle while traveling. First off, who has the kind of dispensable income to shell out $5 for a tiny bottle of water? Secondly, fresh water isn't always readily available and hydration is crucial: Becoming dehydrated on hectic travel days will only make you feel like a cranky garbage can.

This Brita water bottle is the best water bottle we've tested, meeting every parameter of what we look for in a water bottle. At 20-ounces it’s not overly bulky, but still carries enough that you won’t need to source multiple refills throughout the day. Its wide-mouth easily accommodates ice cubes, a slim build allows it to fit in car coffee holders or the pockets of bags, and a securely locking lid (topped with a handy loop for comfy carrying) guards against accidents or spills. We love that it opens with a one-handed push of a button, and is affixed with a straw.

Get the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle on Amazon for $29.99

31. For the one with ankle swelling: Dr. Scholl Compression Socks

The best gifts for travelers: Dr. Scholl and Physix Gear Compression Socks

I always pack a pair of compression socks or leggings in my carry-on because my legs swell up like balloons after a couple of hours of flying. Compression socks can help increase blood circulation and reduce the risk of clotting on a flight.

I swear by the pair of Dr. Scholl’s compression socks I bought in Tokyo. They’re so durable that they always come out looking and feeling like new after I throw them in the washing machine. They're specifically made for the Japanese market, but I recently discovered them for sale on Amazon. But if the price is beyond what you’re comfortable with, Physix Gear also makes highly-rated compression socks with a more competitive price tag.

32. For the friend who always wants to sleep: AirComfy Neck Pillow

The best gifts for travelers: Air Comfy Neck Pillow

I find sleeping on an airplane near-impossible. The conditions have to be perfect: a window seat, a dark, warm cabin, and preferably an empty middle seat. Even so, I'll lurch awake as soon as my head lulls to the side (or, cringe, if I slump onto my seat mate). But this well-fitted, inflatable neck pillow can convert anyone into a bonafide plane sleeper.

This AirComfy pillow features two supportive "legs" that give support at every angle. Unlike traditional neck pillows that you'll need to inflate by mouth, the pump design lets you fill up the pillow with air within a minute. To release, you'll only need to press down the valve and it'll start releasing the air so you can fold it up and pack it in your bag.

Get the AirComfy Inflatable Neck Pillow on Amazon for $16.95

33. For the one who walks everywhere: Allbirds wool sneakers

The best gifts for travelers: Allbirds Wool Sneakers

When it comes to comfort and design, Allbirds sneakers stand above the rest of the footwear market. Their trendy design and soft material makes them perfect for gifting—and their durability guarantees they won’t break down on long hikes or city strolls. They’re also machine-washable, which makes for painless cleaning.

Get a pair of Allbirds Wool Sneakers at Allbirds starting at $95

34. For the traveler who craves silence: Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones

The best gifts for travelers: the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

Is there anything worse than a wailing baby on a plane? Yes: loud chewers. And chatty neighbors. And snoring seat mates. Honestly, traveling is stressful enough as it is without all these extra noises.

These top-rated noise-canceling headphones can give your giftee a respite of peace and quiet whether they're on a family road trip or stuck in a crowded airport on a long layover. Yes, these headphones are pricey, but don't let the sticker price dissuade you from moving forward: The true-silence noise cancellation capability and unmatched comfort of these Sony headphones make them worth the investment.

Get the Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones on Amazon for $278

35. For the avid reader: Kindle Paperwhite

The best gifts for travelers: Kindle Paperwhite

Whether you're camping or flying, traveling is a great time to unplug and catch up on your reading. But thanks to our favorite e-reader, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, you don't have to lug around a bunch of hard copies. The Paperwhite can give you thousands of books at your fingertips, all with an adjustable backlight and an excellent battery life that lasts about three weeks on a single charge.

The best part? This new and improved version is lightweight and waterproof, so feel free to read in the tub, on the boat, in the pool, etc. The opportunities are endless.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $130

36. For the one who's always online: RavPower USB Battery Pack

The best gifts for travelers: RavPower USB Pack

Travelers use their phones for everything as they navigate a new locale. A smartphone can act as your compass on a hike, a resource to find the best dinner spots, a better camera than your DSLR, a navigational system for new terrain, a flashlight in the middle of the night, and so much more—it should come as no surprise when our phones to start to die by 10:30 a.m. That's why a great external phone charger can be invaluable for travelers.

The RAVPower USB Battery Pack is one of out favorites because it has three USB ports (including one for quick charge) and holds enough power to quickly re-juice a dead iPhone three times. No more skimping on your phone usage while waiting for a flight in fear of a declining battery.

Get the RavPower USB Battery Pack on Amazon for $43.99

37. For business traveler: Evecase Laptop Sleeve

Best gifts for travelers: Evecase laptop sleeve

Laptops are essential travel companions, but their fragile nature makes them prone to damage. The frequent travelers in your life will thank you for gifting them a well-made, long-lasting laptop sleeve that protects from water-spillage, accidental drops, and scratches from sharp objects. This Kate Spade laptop sleeve is stylish, but it's also durable, and it passed every test we threw at it in our roundup of the best laptop sleeves. Our best value pick, the Evecase Diamond Foam Neoprene Sleeve, is an affordable alternative that offers great protection to your laptops.

Get the Evecase Diamond Foam Neoprene Sleeve on Amazon for $13.99

38. For the one who's all about good vibes: JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The best gifts for travelers: JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

While we can play music using our smartphones, the quality simply can’t compete with a speaker that creates the volume and depth needed for the perfect ambience. As the functionality of portable Bluetooth speakers improves, it’s even easier to bring good music and good vibes no matter where we are. With its long battery life, hard plastic chassis, and awesome sound quality, the JBL Bluetooth Speaker makes a great gift for travelers who like to enjoy music everywhere they go.

Get the JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for $89.95

39. For the passionate photographer: JOBY Portable Tripod

The best gifts for travelers: JOBY Portable Tripod

Taking photos is a great way to document every memorable moment on a journey. However, that moment can sometimes be difficult to catch. Carrying a tripod like a professional can help you capture the best photos wherever you are, making your expensive cameras worth the money. Plus, having a tripod makes taking selfies much easier, especially for someone who’s a little bit shy to ask strangers to take photos for them.

Get the JOBY Portable Tripod on Amazon for $57.90

40. For the globetrotter: Bonazza International Adapter

The best gifts for travelers: Bonazza International Adapter

No, this is not a glamorous gift. But it's one of the best gifts for world travelers who always find themselves in a country with unfamiliar sockets. This universal adapter doesn’t take up much space in a backpack or suitcase, its slim design won’t block other outlets, and it offers two plug outlets and four USB ports for charging multiple devices at the same time.

Like most adapters, it doesn’t convert voltage, so electronics that require different voltage (such as hairdryers) shouldn’t be used in conjunction.

Get the Bonazza International Adapter Kit on Amazon for $22.99

41. For the friend who’s obsessed with Polaroids: Fujifilm Instant Camera

The best gifts for travelers: Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Camera

While digital cameras aren’t for everyone, instant film cameras are fun and simple to use. We tested the best instant cameras and we love this model from Fujifilm because it's durable and portable—and better than the competition. The retro-looking camera comes in a black leather finish and a brown leather finish, and it allows for double exposure in low-light conditions, which means better photos no matter where you are.

Get the Fujifilm Instanx Mini 90 Neo Classic(Brown) on Amazon for $107

42. For the journal keeper: "I Was Here" Travel Journal

The best gifts for travelers: "I Was Here" travel journal

As great as a classic Moleskin notebook is, this travel-centric journal is ideal for any creative traveler. It's colorful illustrations and instructions encourage readers to explore the easily overlooked details of their new surroundings. Some examples include, "Have a local draw you a map to their favorite place in their neighborhood," and, "For one day, shoot all photos from hip height."

The journal also has plenty of space to record discoveries, addresses, itineraries, reviews, and tips from locals. There's even a pocket for collecting memorabilia. It's great for anyone who's ready to step out of their comfort zone.

Get the I Was Here: A Travel Journal for the Curious Minded on Amazon for $10.86

43. For the water sports adventurer: an Oru Foldable Kayak

This collapsible kayak is perfect for on-the-go summer adventures

If your giftee spends a great amount of time doing water sports, then this foldable kayak can make a great present. Touted as the original “origami kayak,” its innovative foldable design allows users to carry it around and offers a better storage solution for people in small apartments. Our editor tried it and loves it for its portability and convenience.

Get the Inlet folding kayak at Oru Kayak for $899

44. For the one who enjoys quality coffee: a World Tour of Coffee Subscription

Best travel gifts: Atlas Coffee Club Coffee World Tour subscription box

As most travels are still restricted, it may be hard to travel to different countries to sample the varieties of coffee grown in other parts of the world. Atlas Coffee Club, which is one of our top-rated coffee subscription services, can deliver the best quality beans from around the world without asking you to leave your house. Each batch is roasted to order, which guarantees the freshness and aroma for their subscribers.

Get the World Tour of Coffee 6-month subscription at Atlas Coffee Club for $50

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best gifts for travelers 2020: 44 awesome gifts for people who miss traveling