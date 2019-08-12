These Baby Halloween Costumes Are Too Cute to Handle

There are so many things that people tell you about having a baby, but one often overlooked perk is that come October, you get to dress them up in whatever silly, adorable, or scary baby Halloween costume you want. The options are nearly endless when it comes to buying a costume from the store. And if you're ever thinking of DIYing your kid's costume, now's the time to do it. The smaller the kid, the smaller the costume. And the smaller the costume, the less work it will be — well, theoretically anyway.

Even if your baby is too small to go out trick-or-treating, or to even eat candy for that matter, they can still put on a costume and join in on the holiday. Plus, the cuteness of all of these baby Halloween costumes will result in photos that you’ll be able to look back on for years to come — even if they only keep the costume on for 10 minutes.

Whether you decide to go the store-bought route or make one yourself, there's no wrong choice with these adorable baby Halloween costumes.