25 photos show what Iran looked like before the 1979 revolution turned the nation into an Islamic republic

PD-IRAN

From 1941 to 1979, Iran was ruled by King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah.

On February 11, 1979, the Islamic Revolution swept the country.

The government was replaced with an Islamic republic, which continues to this day.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

In the decades before the Islamic revolution of 1979, Iran was ruled by the Shah, whose dictatorship repressed dissent and restricted political freedoms.

But he also he pushed the country to adopt Western-oriented secular modernization, allowing some degree of cultural freedom.

Under the Shah's rule, Iran's economy and educational opportunities expanded. Britain and the US counted Iran as their major ally in the Middle East, and the Shah forcefully industrialized large segments of the country.

But the Shah's increasingly authoritarian measures and his eventual dismissal of multiparty rule set the stage for the infamous revolution.

Still, for a period of almost 40 years, the Shah led Iran through a series of sweeping changes.

From 1941 to 1979, Iran was ruled by King Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah.

life in iran before the revolution, Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi, Queen Fawzia, 1942 More

APDue to Iran's large supply of oil, proximity to India, and shared border with the Soviet Union, Britain and the US fully backed the Iranian government.

Iran before revolution More

AP Photo/Tom FitzsimmonsHowever, even before the Islamic Revolution, the Shah's grip on power was unsteady.

life in Iran before the revolution, home of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi, 1953 More

APCommunists and religious members of society disliked the Shah and his pro-Western government.

Iran before revolution More

AP Photo/Tom FitzsimmonsIn 1953, the Shah had to flee Iran after a Western-backed coup to overthrow Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh failed. A second coup succeeded in overthrowing Mosaddegh, who wanted to nationalize the Iranian oil industry to Britain's chagrin, and the Shah returned to the country.

Iran before revolution More