25-pound railroad tie hurled at Bellingham officers’ car slams through windshield

Colleen West
·1 min read

Two Bellingham police officers escaped being severely injured when a man hurled a 25-pound piece of railroad tie at their patrol car, which crashed into their windshield, spraying shards of glass.

The officers were on Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street at 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they saw a man hunched over right after a blind corner.

A moment later, the man threw the piece of wood “into the air in an arc aimed directly at the windshield of their car,” the Bellingham Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Photos show the tie crashed through the windshield.

The officers called for help, fished through the glass to turn on their emergency lights, and then turned the car around.

When police contacted the man who threw the railroad tie, he stopped for officers but ignored the rest of their commands, police said.

When other officers arrived, the man still refused to cooperate. Officers then came up with a plan to physically take him into custody. He was arrested and booked into jail.

The officers involved in the incident spent a considerable amount of time removing glass shards from their skin, hair, mouths and every pocket and crease of their uniforms.

Police said the man didn’t know he was throwing the railroad tie at a police car. Instead, he was just throwing it at any car passing by.

The man had been contacted by Bellingham police 26 times this year, with 15 arrests, including Saturday’s incident. He also had eight warrants for his arrest, for which he was booked.

“His behavior is a clear danger to the community, and we are lucky our officers (or anyone else) were not seriously hurt,” PBD said on Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 20s

    For many 20-year-olds, retirement is the furthest thing from their mind. If you are in college or recently graduated, you may be more concerned with how you are going to get out of debt than what you...

  • Cowboys sign Cooper Rush to the active roster, elevate Will Grier

    The Cowboys had no healthy quarterbacks on their 53-player roster after Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the season opener. They remedied that Saturday. The Cowboys signed backup Cooper Rush to the active roster, and elevated Will Grier from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Rush will start in place of Prescott, with [more]

  • Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight

    I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be one game for while, and then two games, [more]

  • Nicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With “Super Freaky Girl”

    The raunchy record has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September

    It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts...

  • Defendant in Millcreek 'love square' robbery, killing guilty of 1st- and 2nd-degree murder

    Victim was killed in SUV on Zimmerly Road in March 2021. Prosecution said he was set up for robbery via Facebook by defendant, defendant's paramour.

  • Human torso washes up on Washington shore, deputies say. Beachgoers found it

    No other remains were found in the area, deputies said.

  • Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line Offers Free 3-Day Trip to Active Military & Veterans

    If you're a fan of margaritas and eating cheeseburgers in paradise -- and if you're active military, a veteran, first responder, law enforcement officer or an educator -- you might be able to sail...

  • Free National Cheeseburger Day Sandwiches: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and 10 Other Fast Food Chains Offering Deals

    People love a reason to celebrate their favorite foods. And with prices for dining out what they are today, consumers are always looking for deals. Fortunately, Sunday, Sept. 18 is National...

  • Fried chicken prices rise on South Korea's CPI

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down which South Korean foods are experiencing inflation the most.

  • The funeral that brought a country to a standstill

    STORY: As a display of grandeur unfolded in London, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth brought much of the rest of Britain to a standstill.On one side, mostly empty streets normally choked with traffic. It's a national holiday and many businesses closed.On another, parks, pubs, people in thousands watching on screens in silence:"It's very sad. Not many words, really.""I came here for Princess Diana's death.""Incredible to see the nation come together.""I'm feeling very emotional, it's such a moving ceremony. I'm really happy to be here. The Queen meant so much to all of us.""You, you know what? I think everybody was just so emotional because she's been, you know, our queen for a lot of years. We're never going to see another real queen, so yes, it's been fantastic."For some people in the UK, this is just another day. For others it's some welcome time off. And for others, it's a symbol of excess and questions over the future role of the monarchy.But it can't be understated how much pull this event has had on so many. As they watch, wherever they can, quietly or in tears, their beloved former head of state laid to rest.

  • WHO raises alarm on disease in flood-hit areas of Pakistan

    The World Health Organization raised the alarm Saturday about a “second disaster" in the wake of the deadly floods in Pakistan this summer, as doctors and medical workers on the ground race to battle outbreaks of waterborne and other diseases. The floodwaters started receding this week in the worst-hit provinces but many of the displaced — now living in tents and makeshift camps — increasingly face the threat of gastrointestinal infections, dengue fever and malaria, which are on the rise. The unprecedented monsoon rains since mid-June, which many experts link to climate change, and subsequent flooding have killed 1,545 people across Pakistan, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people.

  • Europe races to prepare for energy crunch this winter

    BERLIN/LISBON (Reuters) -Germany was pressing on Monday to secure liquefied natural gas contracts with Gulf producers and other European states outlined measures to conserve energy, with Russian flows running at severely reduced levels as winter approaches. Berlin said it aimed to sign LNG contracts in the United Arab Emirates to supply terminals it is building, now that the vital Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia is shut, while Spain, France others outlined contingency planning to try to avoid power cuts. "If everything goes well, savings in Germany are high and we have a bit of luck with the weather, we ... have a chance at getting through the winter comfortably," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said after a tour of a future LNG terminal in northern Germany.

  • 17 of the most stunning and daring maternity outfits Chrissy Teigen has worn

    Chrissy Teigen has worn everything from sky-high heels to glamorous gowns covered in sparkles while pregnant.

  • Hot deal: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling water-resistant trench is selling out fast — just $13 in black!

    Shoppers say the compliments are pouring in for this 'very flattering,' 'chic, affordable' multi-season coat!

  • How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to the Average American’s?

    Planning for retirement requires thoughtful money management and careful planning. When it comes to retirement, curious glances at what other Americans are doing to prepare are a helpful way of...

  • 3 Passive-Income Stock Secrets You'll Wish You Knew Earlier

    Building up a quarterly stream of passive income through shares of dividend-paying stocks is a dream for many investors, but a lot of people approach it the wrong way. You can't expect to build up a huge amount of passive revenue overnight, and you'll need to have the right strategy to accumulate shares of dividend stocks that will be stable in the long term. Let's work through an example with the pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to see how dividend reinvestment can boost your returns.

  • The end of the debate? Republicans draw the curtain on political theater

    It’s a time-honored tradition, but as the US midterms loom, many Republican candidates are ducking out of televised debates

  • How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

    Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...

  • Video shows racer’s escape from burning car in Hanford. A competitor stopped to help

    The Fresno driver had second-degree burns on his legs but is recovering at home.