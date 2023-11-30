25-year prison term for man who fatally shot his girlfriend

In September, Circuit Judge Peter Brigham rejected defense attorney Jeffrey D. Deen's request for a downward departure/youthful sentence for his client, who is charged in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2021.

Months earlier, the client, Lavonte Jamaal Powell, charged with manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor, entered an open plea to the judge. That meant the fate of the 20-year-old Ocala resident would be in the hands of the judge, who would decide whether Powell went to prison and for how long.

Powell was 17 when authorities say he shot and killed Kelsey Lynn Smith, also 17.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon said her office offered Powell a plea deal that included a 14.5-year prison sentence, which is the lowest possible sentence.

At Powell's sentencing hearing on Thursday, the judge said he was troubled by elements of the case — specifically, the fact that, according to the medical examiner's testimony, the gun was 3 inches from the victim's face when she was shot.

"That bothered me," the judge said.

The judge said Powell went to Smith's family after the shooting, but never told them he shot her. The judge said family members knew something was wrong, but Powell kept quiet.

It wasn't until family members went to the shooting location, near their home, that they discovered what had happened. Powell, the judge said, did not return to the shooting scene until law enforcement arrived.

Powell told the judge he was sorry. The reason he didn't say anything at the time was because he was shocked and he panicked.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham

The judge sentenced Powell to a 25-year prison term. Powell, who has credit for 1,057 days already spent at the county jail, could have been sentenced to a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

What happened that day?

The shooting occurred in a mobile home located in the 1600 block of Northeast 97th Street Road in Anthony.

When Powell was arrested in early January 2021, he told a sheriff's detective that he was cleaning the gun when it accidentally went off. Authorities said Powell and Smith lived together in a mobile home situated on property that the girl's family owns.

Powell told deputies he was walking around the room playing with the gun, spinning it around his finger and it accidentally went off.

Defense lawyer Jeffrey D. Deen and Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon

Smith family members who were in court on Thursday declined comment. Nixon told the court the family misses her and she was due to graduate from high school before she was killed.

The prosecutor said the family wanted the maximum 30 years in prison.

Deen asked the judge to credit Powell for cooperating with law enforcement, even though the evidence may not show that. He said Powell loved his girlfriend. The attorney said he knows what Powell did was horrible, but told the judge that Powell has accepted responsibility for his actions.

