25 public indictments handed down

Oxygen

An accused sex cult leader once forced a former Sarah Lawrence College student and his sister to wear diapers because they were “acting like children,” according to new testimony Monday in the ongoing trial. Santos Rosario testified Monday that the humiliating act was one of the final straws before he decided to leave the group, known as “The Ray Family” in 2015, according to The New York Daily News. Ray is accused of being the sadistic leader of the group, who used his influence and power to co