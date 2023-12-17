25 Russian attacks were repelled on Avdiivka front on 17 December – General Staff

On 17 December, 54 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone; the biggest number of attacks was repelled on the Avdiivka front – 25.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Within the last 24 hours, 54 combat clashes have occurred. The Russians launched two missile attacks and 25 airstrikes, and 25 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements. Civilians have been injured as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes to the operational situation.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, over 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars by the Russians including Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Volfyne, Hrabovske and Zapsillia in Sumy Oblast; Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces, but to no avail. The Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled six Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the Russians, mainly Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlement of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and to the east of Terny in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Zvanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked from Russian artillery and mortars, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled five attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements, specifically Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, were under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians supported by aircraft were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces, but to no avail. Specifically, 15 Russian attacks were repelled near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 10 more to the south of Tonenke, Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlement of Novobakhmutivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements including Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Here the Russians supported by aircraft launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian forces. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka were under artillery and mortar fire from the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians were not conducting offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements, mainly Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks by the Russians to the west of the settlements of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. About 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians attacked the settlements of Kherson, Darivka, Antonivka, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast from artillery. Airstrikes were launched near Krynky and Olhivka.

The Defence Forces keep holding the positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and launching attacks on the Russians.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on the area of concentration of manpower, armament, military equipment and on two anti-aircraft systems of the Russians. The Ukrainian air defence destroyed seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

Missile and artillery units struck four areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, an artillery system and an ammunition storage of the Russians.

