25 Senior Discounts To Help Stretch the Holiday Budget

Gabrielle Olya
·7 min read
Joyful older couple reading Christmas card to their granddaughters.

The holidays can be a notoriously expensive time between traveling to see family, buying gifts for loved ones and prepping holiday meals. Fortunately, several retailers, grocery chains, airlines and other businesses offer discounts specifically for seniors that can help make the holidays a little bit more affordable.

Take advantage of these senior discounts to stretch your holiday budget.

Last updated: Nov. 11, 2020

Alamo's Senior Circle

Alamo offers senior discounts that can come in handy if you’ll be renting a car for holiday travel. Discounts vary by rental date, location and vehicle type.

Amazon Prime Membership Discount

If you are a Medicaid or Medi-Cal member, you can sign up for Amazon Prime at a discounted monthly charge. This can save you big on shipping for holiday gifts — especially last-minute ones — as Prime members get free two-day shipping on millions of eligible items.

Amtrak's Passenger Discount for Seniors

Prefer to do your holiday travel by train? Amtrak travelers ages 65 and over are eligible to receive a 10% discount on most rail fares on most Amtrak trains. Valid proof of age is required to receive the discount.

To make your trip as safe as possible, Amtrak is limiting its bookings, enhancing its cleaning protocols and requiring employees and customers to wear face masks. For an added layer of safety, you may even opt to travel in a private room.

Avis' AARP Member Benefit

Avis offers discounts on rental cars for seniors, but you’ll need to be an AARP member to get the promotional rates. Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates when making a reservation with Avis Worldwide Discount (AWD) number A359807.

Bi-Lo
Bi-Lo

Bi-Lo's Senior Bonus Day

Sign up for a Bi-Lo Senior Bonus Card and you’ll receive 5% off your groceries when you shop on Wednesdays. You must be 60 or older to be eligible.

British Airways' AARP Member Offers

If you’ll be flying this holiday season and are an AARP member, you can save big by booking a flight on British Airways. The airline is offering AARP members $65 off economy standard and premium economy fares, and $200 off business fares.

British Airlines is taking extra precautions to keep you safe if you do choose to fly. Face masks are required on board, the airline provides all passengers with a “personal protection pack” containing an antibacterial wipe and hand sanitizer gel, and the company has changed inflight food options and service to reduce physical contact with the crew.

Christopher and Banks' Advantage Discounts

Stock up on gifts for your family (or yourself) at Christopher and Banks, where you can save on every purchase if you are 55 or older. The retailer offers a 10% “advantage discount” for seniors that can be applied to certain in-store purchases.

Cicis Pizza Senior Discount

The holidays can be a busy time, and for those days when you just don’t want to cook, delivery pizza can really hit the spot. Many Cicis locations do offer senior discounts, so check with your local store to find out if it has a discount available.

Delta's Senior Discount

Senior discounts for Delta flights are available in certain markets. Unfortunately, you cannot get a senior discount if you book your flight online, but you can find out if your fare is eligible when you book by phone.

Face masks are required on all Delta flights and the airline will be keeping middle seats empty on all flights through Jan. 6, 2021.

Fred Meyer's Senior Discount

Stock up on gifts for the whole family, hostess gifts and hosting supplies if you’ll be hosting this year — all for a discount when you shop at Fred Meyer. The grocery chain offers a 10% discount to all seniors ages 55 and older on select items when you shop on the first Tuesday of the month.

Goodwill's Senior Save Day

You can already find great deals at Goodwill on gifts for everyone on your list, but if you shop on a Tuesday, you’ll save even more. During the weekly Senior Savings Day, seniors ages 60 and older receive a 10% discount on donated merchandise.

Harris Teeter's Senior Discount

Harris Teeter has a number of offerings to make your holidays easier. You can order groceries online and also place advanced orders for your holiday meals. The grocery and pharmacy chain also has a 5% discount for seniors ages 60 and older. The discount is available every Thursday to all VIC members. Becoming a VIC member is free if you aren’t one already.

Hertz's Car Rental Deals for Drivers Over 50

Travelers 50 and over save up to 20% off car rental base rates through the Hertz Fifty Plus Program.

Hy-Vee's Senior Citizen Discount Club

Grocery chain Hy-Vee has a Senior Citizen Discount Club available at certain locations. The club is free to join for anyone ages 55 and up and will allow you to get 5% off your purchases on a designated day of the week. Check with your local store to find out if they offer this discount.

Joann's Senior Discount Day

Check the Joann website for information on its upcoming Senior Discount Days to save on holiday decor and entertaining supplies. On these designated days, anyone ages 55 and older can get 20% off their total purchase simply by showing a valid ID.

Kohl's Senior Discount

Shop at Kohl’s on Wednesdays to take advantage of a special 15% discount. The discount is valid in-store only for customers ages 60 and up. You will need to bring identification to verify your age, and the offer can’t be stacked with other percent-off discounts.

Michaels' Senior Discount

Michaels has a wide selection of holiday decor, and you can buy it all for less thanks to the craft store’s senior discount. Sign up for a Michaels Rewards account and you’ll be eligible for a 10% senior discount on every online and in-store purchase. You must be 55 or older to receive the discount.

Rite Aid's Wellness65+

Shop on the first Wednesday of the month for 20% off a nonprescription purchase at Rite Aid. To get the discount, you must enroll in the free wellness65+ program, be a wellness+ member and at least 65 years old on the date of enrollment.

Ross' Every Tuesday Club

You can already find great deals on gifts at Ross Dress for Less, and you can save on the retailer’s already low prices by joining the Every Tuesday Club. Members save 10% every Tuesday, according to AARP. To sign up, visit the customer service desk at your local store. You must be age 55 or older to qualify.

Savers' Senior Day

Thrifty thrifters can save even more on Tuesdays. Savers offers a 30% discount for seniors on this day. See your local store for more details.

Schwan's Home Delivery AARP Member Benefits

Schwan’s makes preparing a holiday meal easy with its frozen snacks and entrees delivered right to your door. If you’re an AARP member, you can get $20 off your first purchase of $50 or more plus other exclusive discounts.

United Airlines' Senior Fares

United offers senior fares to select travel destinations for customers who are 65 and older. Ask about special fare if you reserve your flight by phone or select the “seniors” category if you book online.

As for safety precautions, United provides passengers with individual hand sanitizer wipes, requires everyone on board to wear a face mask, disinfects high-touch areas before boarding and is offering a reduced-contact snack and beverage service.

UPS' AARP Member Offer

If you’re an AARP member, you can save on the costs to ship all your holiday gifts at UPS. The shipping service offers members 15% off eligible products and services and 5% off domestic and international UPS shipping services.

Walgreens' Senior Offers

Check the Walgreens Seniors Day website for current offers available to seniors. You may be able to save up to 20% online and in-store.

Woods' Senior Discount Wednesdays

Seniors ages 55 and over can save on groceries when they shop at Woods on Wednesdays. Save 5% when you shop with your Woods RewardsCard.

