25-year sentence in killing of Clarksville woman

Oct. 13—CLARK COUNTY — After an emotional day in court, defendant Thomas A. Smith was been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.

Smith was sentenced in Clark Circuit Court 1 on Thursday after pleading guilty last month to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2021 shooting death of his girlfriend, Clarksville woman Michelle R. Slaughter.

"In this case he got a 25-year sentence with 20 years executed," said Clark County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Lowe. "He's going to be about 70 (years old) when he gets out, then he'll have five years of probation, then he's going to be on lifetime parole."

Smith took a plea deal in the case last month, which also waives his right to appeal the conviction or his sentence. He will serve his sentence with the Indiana Department of Correction.

"It was an emotional day in court," Lowe said. "...Michelle's (the victim's) son took the stand and spoke...and read a letter from an aunt and his own letter. These are always tough."

Smith was charged with murder in the case and the firearm enhancement on that charge was dismissed.

According to court records Clarksville Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue at 4:10 a.m. on June 9, 2021.

Slaughter was found in an upstairs bedroom, with two to three gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness in the home said Smith had brushed past and into the house. The witness said Smith then left in his truck parked outside of the home.

Smith was arrested near Bowling Green, Kentucky, within hours of police responding to the shooting.

Lowe urged anyone who's in a dangerous relationship to get help.

"Don't be afraid to seek help, recognize unhealthy situations and get some help," he said. 'It may not be through the criminal justice system, whether it's some kind of counseling and time away from each other and (if) that doesn't work, and you need help from the justice system, we want to help."