I-25 southbound closed at Fillmore for serious crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — I-25 is closed southbound at the Fillmore Street exit in Colorado Springs due to a serious crash.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted about the crash just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. CSFD said the crash had shut down all lanes of I-25 southbound at Fillmore and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said three people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.

