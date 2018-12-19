Get a $25 Starbucks digital gift card and Amazon will give you $5

Hold on to your stockings, because this is a stuffer that works for literally everyone.

When you buy a $25 digital gift card to Starbucks, you'll get a complimentary $5 gift card to Amazon when you use the code SBUX at checkout. It's like getting a little something back for yourself each time you send a gift. (That's a win-win if you ask us.)

By now, most have us probably have our "main" holiday gifts covered. These are the gifts you carefully planned out in advance for the significant other, kids or family members in your life. But we all know gifting doesn't stop there.

Then come the filler gifts. Stocking stuffers, plus all those "little gifts" you give as a nice gesture for say, a coworker, boss, babysitter, or your kid's teacher. The go-to fool proof gift we've all given at least once? A good old Starbucks gift card. You really can't go wrong with free coffee and cake pops.

Filler gifts aren't the most exciting to buy — until you realize you're actually getting spendable Amazon cash in return. So hop on the no-brainer deal while you can and find some peace knowing all of your holiday shopping is over. Grab a digital gift card to Starbucks here and get $5 when you enter the code SBUX at checkout. Limit one per customer.















