25 students, teachers at Cedar City school advised to seek treatment after suspected CO exposure

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Several students and teachers at a Cedar City middle school were advised to see a doctor Thursday after suspected carbon monoxide exposure.

The Iron County School District said Canyon View Middle School was evacuated around 1 p.m. after reports of a strong odor in the building’s D Hall. The odor was thought to be caused by ongoing construction in the area.

Firefighters responded to the building, but did not find dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Students and teachers were then given the all clear to return to class, the district said.

Yet, a few students and teachers reported feeling dizziness and nausea. In response, paramedics checked the carbon monoxide levels of all students in the D Hall with a finger monitor.

Roughly 25 people were advised to see a doctor, as their levels were above normal, the district said.

This incident comes roughly two weeks after 54 people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a church in Sevier County. Forty-nine of those people were hospitalized, although none had severe complications.

