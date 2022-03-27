These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With
1. This boss who gave their employee a late heads-up for a meeting they're being required to attend.
2. This boss who gifted their employee this cleverly labeled wine bottle.
3. This boss who is threatening to charge employees for charging electronic devices.
4. This boss who hung this giant Justin Bieber watch instead of the requested wall clock.
5. This boss who thinks this sign will inspire their employees.
6. This boss who trolled their employee by giving them this measuring tape.
7. This boss whose employee said they'd rather eat a raw onion over a tomato, so they made a fun little poll and sent it to the company.
8. This boss who took all of the chairs out of the break room because they didn't like the color.
9.This boss who was struggling with Outlook's numbering feature.
10. This boss who just straight-up seems like a terrible human being.
11. This boss who parks like an absolute jerk.
12. This boss who gave an employee this "birthday card" and fake cash.
13.This boss who left this note before heading on vacation.
14. This construction boss who pays their employees in cash and decided to troll one of 'em with payment in ALL ONE-DOLLAR BILLS.
15. This boss who likes these pens way too much.
16. This boss who gave his employee this playful goodbye cake when they got a new job.
17. And this boss who had a disgusting but hilarious cake concept for an employee who was about to leave.
18. This boss who put a rude-ass sign on their office door.
19. This boss who gave someone this clever plaque.
20. This boss who has a jokey relationship with one of his employees.
21. This boss who started a list of their favorite reasons a shift was missed, starting with this one.
22. This boss who wrote this message to an employee who got promoted to general manager.
23. This boss who lost a bet to their employee and paid their debts in all pennies.
24. This incredibly rude boss who posts messages like this around the restaurant they're (somehow) in charge of.
