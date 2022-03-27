These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top American officials clarified on Sunday that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, as supporters and critics of President Joe Biden played down his declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Biden's comments in Poland on Saturday also included a statement calling Putin a "butcher," and appeared to be a sharp escalation of the U.S. approach to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Julianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, sought to contextualize Biden's remarks, saying they followed a day of speaking with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.