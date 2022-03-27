These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

1. This boss who gave their employee a late heads-up for a meeting they're being required to attend.

my boss giving me 18 hours notice that we have a mandatory meeting from mildlyinfuriating

2. This boss who gifted their employee this cleverly labeled wine bottle.

My boss knows what's up from funny

3. This boss who is threatening to charge employees for charging electronic devices.

One of a seemingly endless series of unreasonable notes left by my boss. It’s great here. from mildlyinfuriating

4. This boss who hung this giant Justin Bieber watch instead of the requested wall clock.

When you request a wall clock for your office but your boss is a dick from funny

5. This boss who thinks this sign will inspire their employees.

My bosses “inspirational” quote on the wall… from mildlyinfuriating

6. This boss who trolled their employee by giving them this measuring tape.

Boss gave me this measuring tape because it had “great accuracy” from funny

7. This boss whose employee said they'd rather eat a raw onion over a tomato, so they made a fun little poll and sent it to the company.

Yesterday during a lunch meeting I told my big boss that I absolutely despise tomatoes and I would rather eat a raw onion whole. Today he sent this company wide survery. from funny

8. This boss who took all of the chairs out of the break room because they didn't like the color.

Boss didn't like the color of the chairs in the break room. So now we just don't have chairs. from mildlyinfuriating

9.This boss who was struggling with Outlook's numbering feature.

10. This boss who just straight-up seems like a terrible human being.

Who is the boss now? from facepalm

11. This boss who parks like an absolute jerk.

My BOSS parks like this. And yes, she's partly blocking the handicap spot on the left. from mildlyinfuriating

12. This boss who gave an employee this "birthday card" and fake cash.

Husband thought his boss gave him money for his birthday from mildlyinfuriating

13.This boss who left this note before heading on vacation.

Belacinator / Via reddit.com

14. This construction boss who pays their employees in cash and decided to troll one of 'em with payment in ALL ONE-DOLLAR BILLS.

I work in construction and get paid in cash. My boss thinks he's funny. from funny

15. This boss who likes these pens way too much.

The way my boss asked me to order her more pens like this one. I'm sure she's just bluffing....... from funny

16. This boss who gave his employee this playful goodbye cake when they got a new job.

My girlfriend got a new job. Cake from her old boss. from funny

17. And this boss who had a disgusting but hilarious cake concept for an employee who was about to leave.

My sisters manager made her a going away cake. from funny

18. This boss who put a rude-ass sign on their office door.

First day at the new job, saw this on my bosses door from funny

19. This boss who gave someone this clever plaque.

I got this clever plaque from my department manager at work from funny

20. This boss who has a jokey relationship with one of his employees.

My boss and I get along from funny

21. This boss who started a list of their favorite reasons a shift was missed, starting with this one.

My boss got this ridiculous excuse the other week and decided it needed to be hung up. from funny

22. This boss who wrote this message to an employee who got promoted to general manager.

Wise words from the boss from funny

23. This boss who lost a bet to their employee and paid their debts in all pennies.

Won a bet against my boss nearly a year ago. Came into work to see that he finally paid me...in pennies. from funny

24. This incredibly rude boss who posts messages like this around the restaurant they're (somehow) in charge of.

I work in an Italian restaurant. These are the notes of...encouragement(?) that my boss regularly posts around the place. I love working for him. from funny

25. And finally, this boss who gave their employee a fun, supportive message with an A+ signature.

My boss is pretty cool... from funny

