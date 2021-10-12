25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

Andrew Lisa
·8 min read
shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks which look even better now that it’s a struggle to get a 1% yield on a one-year CD. The very best dividend stocks not only deliver reliable payouts over the years but also appreciate, thereby delivering increasingly larger payments over time.

The top performers are usually associated with large, established companies that command massive shares of their respective markets. Also, the best dividend stocks don’t slash or eliminate their dividends — in fact, they increase them.

Find Out: Best High-Dividend Stocks and How To Invest
Read: Investing for Beginners: What First-Time Investors Need To Know

The most trusted of all are the famous Dividend Aristocrats, which are a few dozen high-profile stocks on the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends every year for at least a quarter-century. GOBankingRates analyzed each of them — there are currently 65 — and used data from NASDAQ and Google Finance to find the 25 with the highest yields. They're ranked in ascending order of yield.

Known for relative safety, security, predictability and growing yields, these stocks are the lifeblood of dividend investors everywhere.

Last updated: Oct. 12, 2021

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Emerson Electric Company

  • Annual dividend: $2.00

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $69.95

  • Dividend yield: 2.86%

Headquartered in Ferguson, Missouri, Emerson Electric is a Fortune 500 company that provides engineering and automation services to a broad range of consumer, commercial and industrial markets. It was founded more than a century ago.

Related: How Investing Will Change in the Next 25 Years

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

2. Aflac Inc.

  • Annual dividend: $1.12

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $38.10

  • Dividend yield: 2.94%

Although Aflac is known as much for its mascot duck as its insurance, investors appreciate the company's status as the biggest supplier of supplemental workplace insurance in the U.S. It covers 50 million people worldwide.

Hindsight: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

3. Archer Daniels Midland

  • Annual dividend: $1.44

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $48.97

  • Dividend yield: 2.94%

Food processing and commodities trading giant ADM does business on every continent except Antarctica and business is good. The company posted $65 billion in net sales in 2019 alone.

Check Out: 25 Money Experts Share the Best Way To Invest $1,000

Juli Hansen / Shutterstock.com
Juli Hansen / Shutterstock.com

4. Pepsico Inc.

  • Annual dividend: $4.09

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $138.44

  • Dividend yield: 2.95%

Pepsico is best known for its iconic namesake soft drink, but the company's success comes from much more than just Pepsi-Cola. Among its brands and divisions are Frito-Lay, Quaker Foods, Lipton, Doritos, Gatorade, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos and Tropicana.

Check Out: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Review: Free Checking That Pays Dividends

Tero Vesalainen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tero Vesalainen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Cincinnati Financial

  • Annual dividend: $2.40

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $79.69

  • Dividend yield: 3.01%

Casualty and property insurance are the core of Cincinnati Financial’s business, but the company manages a number of subsidiaries that deal with products and services such as life insurance, specialty underwriter’s insurance, underwriting, and leasing and financing services.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. General Dynamics Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $4.40

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $143.66

  • Dividend yield: 3.06%

General Dynamics is one of the biggest defense and aerospace companies in the world and one of the biggest companies period in terms of revenue. Its sprawling portfolio of products and services includes shipbuilding and ship repairs, IT and C4ISR solutions, weapons systems and munitions, combat vehicles and business aviation.

Minerva Studio / Shutterstock.com
Minerva Studio / Shutterstock.com

7. Genuine Parts Company

  • Annual dividend: $3.16

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $100.39

  • Dividend yield: 3.15%

Genuine Parts Company, which employs around 50,000 workers, does most of its business in the automotive replacements parts market. Industrial replacement parts and materials represent a smaller but still significant portion of its business as well.

Save Your Money: Best Savings Accounts of 2021: High Yields & Low Fees

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com
Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

8. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $1.90

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $59.91

  • Dividend yield: 3.17%

Raytheon Technologies is one of the biggest aerospace research, development and manufacturing companies in the world. It’s also one of the biggest U.S. government private contractors, bringing in billions from advanced systems and technologies like aerostructures, avionics, drones and air defense systems.

Gabriel Oppenheimer / Unsplash
Gabriel Oppenheimer / Unsplash

9. Coca-Cola Company

  • Annual dividend: $1.64

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $50.81

  • Dividend yield: 3.23%

Like its chief competitor Pepsico, the Coca-Cola Company is most famous for its universally known flagship soft drink. But also like Pepsi, that’s just the start. Coca-Cola also owns popular brands like Fanta, Dasani, Minute Maid, Schweppes, Honest Tea and Vitamin Water.

SlobodanMiljevic / Getty Images
SlobodanMiljevic / Getty Images

10. Nucor Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $1.61

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $48.86

  • Dividend yield: 3.30%

Headquartered in Charlotte, Nucor is the largest steel producer in the U.S. It serves most major industries that use steel and steel products, including the construction, automotive, agricultural, oil and gas, transportation and infrastructure industries.

Stock Rocket / Shutterstock.com
Stock Rocket / Shutterstock.com

11. 3M Company

  • Annual dividend: $5.88

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $169.30

  • Dividend yield: 3.47%

A sprawling multinational conglomerate, 3M produces more than 60,000 products under several different brands. The company’s offerings include everything from adhesives and filters to aircraft maintenance supplies and dental equipment.

Mr.Wutthiphong Talhom / Shutterstock.com
Mr.Wutthiphong Talhom / Shutterstock.com

12. Leggett & Platt Inc.

  • Annual dividend: $1.60

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $44.94

  • Dividend yield: 3.56%

Leggett & Platt designs and manufactures a wide range of products and components that are common to homes and vehicles, including bedding, flooring, textile and furniture products.

xijian / iStock.com
xijian / iStock.com

13. Consolidated Edison Company of New York

  • Annual dividend: $3.06

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $82.55

  • Dividend yield: 3.71%

ConEd operates a network of subsidiaries that together represent one of the biggest investor-owned energy providers in the country. It serves 10 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, New York.

Invest Like a Billionaire: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Essex Property Trust

  • Annual dividend: $8.31

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $215.45

  • Dividend yield: 3.86%

Essex is a real estate investment trust that buys, develops and manages a huge portfolio of multifamily apartment complexes on the West Coast.

ABimagestudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ABimagestudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Amcor Plc

  • Annual dividend: $0.46

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $11.42

  • Dividend yield: 4.03%

Based in the U.K., Amcor Plc is a global producer of packaging and related materials, including plastic jars and bottles, flexible packaging, capsules and specialty cartons. It serves businesses in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, health care and other industries.

TommL / Getty Images
TommL / Getty Images

16. Cardinal Health

  • Annual dividend: $1.944

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $48.03

  • Dividend yield: 4.05%

In terms of revenue, Cardinal Health is one of the biggest companies in the U.S. This multinational conglomerate delivers health care products, services and logistical support to hospitals, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, doctor’s offices and clinical labs around the world.

Easyturn / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Easyturn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Realty Income Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $2.808

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $63.19

  • Dividend yield: 4.44%

Known as "O Stock" for its ticker symbol, Realty Income has delivered more than 600 consecutive monthly dividends. The REIT has also delivered 92 quarterly increases in a row, along with a 15.3% compound average annual return since its 1994 NYSE listing.

SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Franklin Resources

  • Annual dividend: $1.08

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $22.59

  • Dividend yield: 4.78%

Known together with its subsidiaries as Franklin Templeton, Franklin Resources is one of the world’s biggest investment firms. It has more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

BrandonKleinVideo / Shutterstock.com
BrandonKleinVideo / Shutterstock.com

19. Walgreens Boots Alliance

  • Annual dividend: $1.87

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $36.34

  • Dividend yield: 5.15%

Retail and wholesale pharmacy giant Walgreens-Boots Alliance operates more than 21,000 stores in 11 countries and has more than 450,000 employees.

Credit: Best Credit Unions of 2021: Offering Advantages Unique From Larger Banks

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

20. AbbVie Inc.

  • Annual dividend: $4.72

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $87.70

  • Dividend yield: 5.38%

Biopharmaceutical giant AbbVie was created in 2013 when it was spun off from Abbott Laboratories. Its biggest drug is Humira, used to treat autoimmune diseases.

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

21. Federal Realty Investment Trust

  • Annual dividend: $4.24

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $78.38

  • Dividend yield: 5.41%

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Rockville, Md., Federal Realty Investment Trust is one of the oldest REITs in America. Known for its stability, it concentrates on investing in retail properties in affluent areas.

Popova Valeriya / Shutterstock.com
Popova Valeriya / Shutterstock.com

22. People's United Financial

  • Annual dividend: $0.72

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $10.83

  • Dividend yield: 6.65%

People’s United Financial is the parent company of People’s United Bank, which operates more than 400 branches across the Northeast. It has more than $60 billion in assets.

Supannee_Hickman / Shutterstock.com
Supannee_Hickman / Shutterstock.com

23. Chevron Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $5.16

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $74.00

  • Dividend yield: 6.97%

Multinational energy giant Chevron is one of the largest companies in the world and a driving force in the energy industry. Its operations span more than 180 countries.

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. AT&T Inc.

  • Annual dividend: $2.08

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $28.32

  • Dividend yield: 7.34%

One of the oldest, largest and most influential companies in U.S. history, AT&T focuses on three core areas of business: high-speed fiber optic and wireless broadband connectivity, entertainment and media. It is the parent company of WarnerMedia.

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

25. Exxon Mobil Corp.

  • Annual dividend: $3.48

  • Oct. 9, 2020 price: $34.74

  • Dividend yield: 10.02%

Exxon Mobil joins Chevron as one of the biggest players in the global energy industry. Its dividend rose all the way past 10% in 2020, even as its stock value plummeted by more than 50% as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt oil and gas stocks.

[rock-component slug="more-from-gobankingrates"]

Methodology: In order to find top-paying dividend stocks, GOBankingRates analyzed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index constituents, a collection of all 65 S&P 500 stocks that have increased dividends every year for at least the last 25 years. For each constituent, GOBankingRates found (1) the most recent annual dividend according to NASDAQ data and (2) the 10/9 closing price according to Google Finance data. GOBankingRates then used these factors to calculate (3) the dividend yield for each constituent. All 65 Dividend Aristocrats were then ranked on factor (3) and the top 25 with the highest dividend yield are featured in the final ranking. All data were collected on and up to date as of Oct. 12, 2020.

Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the specific company listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    When investing in growth stocks, you typically are looking for a high slugging percentage, meaning that even if quite a few of your picks are duds, the winners more than make up for the losses because of how much they can compound over the long term. Three popular growth stocks in which investors may want to rethink their positions are Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). In the quarter that ended in June, Robinhood grew monthly active users (MAUs) 109% to 21.9 million, and assets under custody (AUC) increased 205% to $102 billion.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Cathie Wood's flagship fund cashed out of Coinbase shares worth $25 million as the stock rose after bitcoin topped $57,000

    Wood's Ark Innovation ETF sold more than 98,000 shares in the crypto exchange, worth about $25 million as of Monday's closing price.