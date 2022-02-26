25 Times Tumblr Nailed What It’s Like Being A Lesbian And I Feel So Attacked Right Now

1. This insane dream and this question I have yet to find an answer to:

2. This perfectly reasonable request:

3. This funny realization:

4. This post about flirting, which seems to be a common struggle:

5. This just makes me go, "Haven't we all been there?":

6. This constant state of denial homophobes always seem to be in:

7. This user who’s asking the real questions:

8. This universally acknowledged fashion choice:

9. This experience to which I relate on a spiritual level:

10. This hilarious mix of cultures:

11. This post about having one specific superpower:

12. This simple truth:

13. This age-old misunderstanding:

14. This post that just understands the power of immagination:

15. This gem found on Twitter that makes me giggle everytime:

16. This shared love over dark female characters:

17. This amazing breakdown of how we choose wether we’re going to start watching/reading something or not:

18. This doesn't even need a comment, TBH:

19. This funny affinity lesbians have with swords:

20. This sapphic meme which, for me, is a whole mood:

21. This post that just exposes how shipping on Tumblr often works:

22. This very relatable approach to new relationships:

23. This story about an overachiever:

24. This amazing hobby that is just so therapeutic: