We Created the Perfect Turkey Herb Stuffing for Your Thanksgiving Meal

Everyone has their favorite Thanksgiving side dish they look forward to each year as T-Day draws closer. Arguably, the most popular of them all is stuffing, which means if you're in charge of making it, the pressure is on. But don't fret, these delicious turkey stuffing recipes will go wonderful with any slice of tender turkey. From traditional stuffing recipes to allergy-friendly versions, you're sure to find at least one idea perfect for your family.

You can choose from ideas that include just delicious herbs or go for something a little hardier, like sausage. You can add apples and nuts, if you like as well. If someone on the guest list follows a vegan diet or needs a gluten-free option, we've got recipes you can easily create for them as well. As long as you follow one of these best turkey stuffing recipes, all the other dishes, like the Thanksgiving appetizers and those sweets desserts, will fall right into place.

And if you want to try your hand at box stuffing instead, we totally get it. Although, we think once you browse these stuffing ideas, you'll see how it easy it is to do a homemade version. Plus, let's not forget the best part about making stuffing and turkey from scratch: the mouth-watering leftover sandwiches you can make the next day.

Mike Garten