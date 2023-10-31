25 Ukrainians died in Israel and Gaza Strip

A total of 25 Ukrainians died in the armed conflict between Hamas and Israel, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine reported. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides the same figure but clarifies that 21 people died in Israel, and another 4 − in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Michael Brodsky, Israel's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, at a press conference at Ukrinform; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote from Brodsky:" We know about 25 citizens of Ukraine who died as a result of the terrorist attack."

Details: Brodsky said most had dual citizenship and their families were in Israel.

The ambassador added that families of two killed citizens requested to bury them in Ukraine. Most of them will be buried in Israel, where their families live.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said to UP that Ukraine confirmed the death of 21 Ukrainians in Israel and another 4 in the Gaza Strip.

Quote from Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the death of 21 Ukrainians in Israel. One person is considered missing. There were four people killed in the Gaza Strip, including three children, and six wounded."

Background:

On 8 October, it became known that two Ukrainian citizens died in Israel.

On 11 October, it was reported about another dead Ukrainian in Israel.

On 12 October, the number of Ukrainians who died during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict increased to seven people.

On 24 October, two Ukrainian children were reportedly killed in a missile attack on the Gaza Strip. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported that the total number of confirmed victims among Ukrainians in Israel was 19 killed and one missing. Three people were killed in the Gaza Strip.

