25 winter weather-related deaths reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of people who died around the Volunteer State as a result of this week’s winter storm has increased to 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

Based on the update from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) on Saturday, Jan. 20, six of the state’s 25 deaths were confirmed in Middle Tennessee, including one in Hickman County, one in Van Buren County, one in Henry County, one in Coffee County, and two in Marshall County.

Outside of Middle Tennessee, officials said seven deaths were reported in Shelby County, four in Knox County, two in Washington County, one in Madison County, one in Carroll County, one in Lauderdale County, one in Roane County, one in Marion County, and one in Anderson County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan, on behalf of Gov. Bill Lee, declared a State of Emergency to provide commercial vehicles transporting livestock, poultry, and feed for the livestock and poultry relief from hours of service until 3:59 p.m. on Jan. 27.

With regard to travel conditions, officials warned that many roads — especially secondary routes — are still impacted by the extreme cold, snow, and wintry precipitation that hit the state, so drive cautiously.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville reportedly remains activated at a Level 4-Elevated to support local requests.

As for utilities, the demand on power and water systems has significantly increased due to the extremely cold temperatures, but the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said the power system has remained stable, even though the public is still encouraged to conserve energy if it is safe to do so.

However, TEMA said 19 counties have reported water utilities with operational issues and 28 water systems have issued boil water advisories as of Saturday evening. Some of the localities reporting water issues are located in Bedford County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Lawrence County, Lincoln County, Maury County, and Montgomery County.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. Feels like temperatures overnight will be at dangerously cold levels of 5 to 10 degrees below zero, but on Sunday, temperatures will try to reach the 30s.

