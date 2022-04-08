The 25 Worst Rental Markets in the US Right Now

South Florida Aerials / Shutterstock.com

Home prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is one reason the rental market is hot at the moment. More people are renting who might have liked to buy, pushing rents in some locations higher. At the same time, some people are moving to the South to escape higher prices in northern cities -- not to mention the desire for a warmer climate.

These developments may in part explain the "worst" rental markets, which are almost all in the South. In these cities, rent prices have risen more rapidly than anywhere else in the country year-over-year, from Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022.

It's not all about the rents, however. GOBankingRates' research considers other factors that make a city desirable, such as livability and crime rates. In other words, the cities in the very worst rental markets also often fare poorly in one, or both, of these areas.

Take a look at the data for each of these cities, going from the best (or least bad, if you prefer) to the worst rental markets in the U.S. right now.

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

25. Johns Creek, Georgia

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $501

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 28.16%

Livability score: 88

Overall crime rate: 5.41

Yanjipy / Wikimedia Commons

24. Sunrise, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $441

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 25.59%

Livability score: 83

Overall crime rate: 15.61

Shutterstock.com

23. Surprise, Arizona

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $438

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 26.12%

Livability score: 83

Overall crime rate: 15.47

TravisPhotoWorks / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Roswell, Georgia

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $440

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 30.58%

Livability score: 86

Overall crime rate: 15.81

Shutterstock.com

21. Pembroke Pines, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $486

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 30.32%

Livability score: 85

Overall crime rate: 15.80

Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock.com

20. Mission Viejo, California

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $682

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 25.36%

Livability score: 81

Overall crime rate: 9.91

Shutterstock.com

19. Miramar, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $522

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 30.28%

Livability score: 79

Overall crime rate: 13.72

Yanjipy /

18. Plantation, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $490

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 27.22%

Livability score: 78

Overall crime rate: 23.34

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

17. Coral Springs, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $539

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 29.89%

Livability score: 78

Overall crime rate: 13.60

Redfin

16. Riverview, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $574

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 33.74%

Livability score: 81

Overall crime rate: 10.06

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Somerville, Massachusetts

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $531

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 28.02%

Livability score: 76

Overall crime rate: 13.83

benedek / Getty Images

14. Tampa, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $407

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 30.22%

Livability score: 74

Overall crime rate: 21.92

Shutterstock.com

13. Lake Forest, California

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $639

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 26.47%

Livability score: 76

Overall crime rate: 9.95

Freer / Shutterstock.com

12. Clearwater, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $404

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 31.15%

Livability score: 74

Overall crime rate: 22.99

Shutterstock.com

11. Hollywood, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $390

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 30.95%

Livability score: 74

Overall crime rate: 25.20

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Irvine, California

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $720

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 26.76%

Livability score: 80

Overall crime rate: 16.55

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

9. Port St. Lucie, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $690

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 41.17%

Livability score: 83

Overall crime rate: 9.42

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

8. Fort Myers, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $399

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 35.85%

Livability score: 72

Overall crime rate: 25.59

JacobH / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $481

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 29.86%

Livability score: 69

Overall crime rate: 22.44

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Costa Mesa, California

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $507

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 23.84%

Livability score: 67

Overall crime rate: 36.41

GagliardiImages / Shutterstock.com

5. Boca Raton, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $750

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 36.44%

Livability score: 81

Overall crime rate: 23.18

pidjoe / Getty Images

4. New York City, New York

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $518

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 32.62%

Livability score: 67

Overall crime rate: 25.80

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Boynton Beach, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $628

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 34.35%

Livability score: 72

Overall crime rate: 28.99

darrell davis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. West Palm Beach, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $557

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 37.51%

Livability score: 68

Overall crime rate: 40.40

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

1. Miami Beach, Florida

YoY Change ($) in average rent: $932

YoY Change (%) in average rent: 50.46%

Livability score: 69

Overall crime rate: 69.80

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first looked at the year-over-year (January 2021 to January 2022) average rent for all cities with a population above 75,000 as sourced from Apartment List's January 2022 data. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the (1) percent change in average rent from January 2021 to January 2022 and the (2) numerical dollar change in average rent from January 2021 to January 2022. These two factors were scored and combined with the lowest score being best, the 25 cities with the highest score were qualified to be looked at further. With the 25 worst rental markets now isolated, GOBankingRates found each cities (3) livability score as sourced from AreaVibes and (4) crime rate per 1,000 residents as sourced from NeighborhoodScout. For the 25 qualifying cities factors (1) - (4) were scored and combined with the lowest score being best. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 25 Worst Rental Markets in the US Right Now