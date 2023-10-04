25 years ago, her sisters’ murders made Indy headlines. Her life then came to violent end

Natasha Highbaugh didn’t get the chance to live the life she should have, her dad said.

When her two sisters were murdered in the small city of Marion in 1998, she never recovered. Their bodies, discovered by their mother, shocked the community and Highbaugh, who was 16 at the time.

“She just couldn’t move on from it,” her father, Robert Paschall, said. “It played over and over in her mind. She would bring up Laciesa and Sabrina almost every time we talked.”

His daughter struggled for the next 25 years, right up to her own tragic death last week.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Highbaugh was found face down near an abandoned building on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Half her body was covered by a towel, placed there by a homeless man who thought she had passed out and was cold, police said in court records.

On the right side of her back, a deputy coroner found a single gunshot wound.

Tuesday, three days later, Lawrence police announced an arrest in her killing. Investigators took Oscar Guardado Nunez into custody on a preliminary murder charge. During interviews, the 23-year-old denied any involvement in Highbaugh’s death.

The investigation that led to an arrest

In the early stages of the investigation, the discovery of Highbaugh's body drew a small group of bystanders, who police say recognized her based on the pink handkerchief on her head, her black T-shirt, and red hoodie she tied around her waist. A nearby resident said Highbaugh had been at their home the previous night and left before dark.

Detectives in a preliminary probable cause affidavit detailing the investigation said license plate readers, surveillance cameras and interviews with witnesses led them to Nunez.

Police went to a gas station just south of where Highbaugh was found on North Franklin Road to review security footage. They searched video recordings capturing the previous six hours and saw an orange Ford Mustang pull into the gas station and park next to a car vacuum at about 11:50 p.m. A man, who they identified as Nunez, got out of the car and began vacuuming the interior.

The Mustang exited the parking lot, the surveillance showed, and headed to another gas station across the street. The car came to a stop on the west side of the building. A woman, who police recognized as Highbaugh, then got into the car.

About 12:30 a.m., police said Highbaugh is seen leaving the car and entering the gas station. She returned to the car, and the Mustang pulled behind a strip mall.

Fifteen minutes later, Highbaugh is then seen running on the south side of the strip mall followed by the Ford Mustang. The driver got out of the car. Detectives in the affidavit described the video showing a "flash," believed to be a gunshot, coming near the driver's side of the Mustang. Highbaugh dropped to the ground, detectives wrote, in the location she was found hours later.

Footage from several other nearby businesses aligned with what the gas station surveillance video captured, the affidavit states.

Police said license plate readers tracked the Mustang, registered to Nunez, a few miles away. An officer found the car traveling along East 42nd Street. Investigators in the affidavit said an officer stopped the car for an improper lane change took Nunez into custody.

During a search of his car, police said they found a firearm under the front passenger seat. He was later arrested on the preliminary murder charge. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges.

An intelligent mother of five

Paschall, Highbaugh's father, when remembering his daughter, said she was an intelligent woman. She never got to fully achieve her potential, he said, due to her struggles coping with her sisters' deaths.

Neighbors and classmates of Laciesa Paschall Cook, 18, and Sabrina Perry, 13, were left in disbelief after their bodies were found inside their home on Nov. 9, 1998, according to an article printed in The Indianapolis News two days later.

Investigators believe they were gunned down by their mother’s boyfriend, who then turned the gun on himself, according to the article.

Highbaugh struggled with drug addictions in the aftermath, going in and out of jail for much of her adult life, her father said.

Her five kids, however, brought her joy.

“She had her problems, but Natasha loved her kids,” Paschall said. “She loved me and the rest of her family. She just got caught up in the wrong stuff. I miss her with all my heart.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman killed decades after sisters’ Indiana murders made headlines