25 years to life: Brett R. Heffner to be sentenced in May for killing Corning woman

A Corning man will spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder this week for the August 2022 killing of a woman from his apartment complex.

Brett R. Heffner pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in front of Steuben County Court Judge Philip Roche.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said Heffner, 28, admitting that on Aug. 5, 2022, he intentionally caused the death Keli Collins, mother of two, at her Walter Smith Terrace Apartment.

“Heffner had a psychological evaluation, which turned out not to be very helpful, and then his attorney Marty Anderson came to me looking for a plea,” Baker said. “After reviewing the facts and the likely disposal, murder in the second-degree conviction with a waiver of his rights to appeal, put this case sort of behind the victim’s family a little bit. It lets them begin to heal.”

Corning murder victim Keli Collins

Baker said he had a long conversation with the victim's mother and father, and they were both on board with the plea agreement.

Moments after the August 2022 incident, Heffner was seen leaving Collins apartment driving from the scene in her car, Baker said. Collins' nude body was discovered by other residents of the apartment complex who were concerned for her welfare.

About an hour later, Heffner was stopped in the victim’s car by the Hornell City Police Department in the city of Hornell, Baker said. New York State Police Investigator Timothy Stewart and Corning City Police Lieutenant Carter Payne interviewed Heffner, who confessed to the murder.

Autopsy and laboratory results confirmed Collins had been strangled and sexually assaulted, officials said.

“On the videotape, he (Heffner) denied being involved in a sexual offense and blamed it on somebody else,” Baker said.

In the videos, Heffner told police he killed Collins by first strangling her with his hands and arms, then using a cord around her neck.

He also said he expected to be caught and prosecuted, saying, "I don't care if it's 25 years to life."

Prosecutors say Heffner and Collins walked into Collins' Walter Smith Terrace Apartment a little after midnight Aug. 5 after spending time together socializing with other friends in the apartment complex.

Baker said all evidence the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office has is that there was no existing close relationship between Collins and Heffner. He said their investigation indicates Heffner wanted a relationship with Collins, but she was not receptive.

Heffner was originally charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, third-degree petit larceny, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny.

“The Corning City Police Department, by prompt and professional response and utilization of all local police resources was able to build a case so clear and convincing that the defendant chose to plead rather than go to trial,” Baker said.

Heffner will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. May 16, in Steuben County Court, Baker said. He will serve a minimum term of 25 years and a maximum term of life in prison. Heffner is currently in Steuben County Jail.

