25 years in prison: Man who crashed into newlyweds, killing husband, sentenced

Nov. 30—PRINCETON — A lost husband and son was mourned and appeals for justice were made Monday when a Virginia man was sentenced for the DUI offenses committed when he crashed head-on into a newlywed couple's UTV, killing the husband and severely injuring the wife.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 41, of Woodstock, Va. was arrested on May 24, 2020 after the Jeep he was driving down Crane Creek Road crashed head-on into a UTV carrying Corey McKinney and his wife, Sabrina McKinney, of Montcalm. Corey McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene and Sabrina McKinney, who had serious injuries, was transported to a Roanoke, Va. hospital.

They had gotten married on May 23, 2020.

Olivo pleaded guilty last September to driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and driving under the influence of controlled substances causing death. He was also charged with misdemeanors including driving revoked, no insurance and failure to maintain control.

DUI causing serious bodily injury carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison, and DUI under the influence of controlled substances causing death has a sentence of three to 15 years in prison.

Members of Corey McKinney's family came forward when Circuit Court Judge William Sadler asked if anyone wished to address the court before sentencing. Sabrina McKinney spoke first about her husband and the tragedy Olivo had inflicted on her and her family. She described the young husband who was moving ahead and getting ready for a long and productive life.

"Corey Lee was only 26 years old," she said. "He was an avid hunter who never met a stranger in his life. He would give his shirt off his back for his friends. He was smart, strong and had a good head on his shoulders. His career was just blossoming at Norfolk Southern Railroad. He had a long life to live and big plans for his future."

Sabrina McKinney said that she met Corey in high school, but their relationship didn't begin until years later.

"We started out as best friends," she told the court. "If you saw one of us, the other was there. That's when we realized the true secret to love — fall in love with your best friend."

The day before the crash, Corey and Sabrina were married.

"The day before the accident was the most amazing day of my life," she recalled. "We celebrated five years of being together and started our chapter of marriage. We recently just purchased our first home together and were trying to live the American dream with our two fur babies and planning to grow our family."

The honeymoon had to be postponed due to COVID-19, but the newlyweds' friends invited them to go trail riding the next day.

"As we headed to meet our friends, I remember seeing a vehicle cross the center line ahead of us and I turned and looked at Corey and asked him, 'What are they doing?'" Sabrina McKinney stated. "My next memory was in a Beckley hospital, asking the nurse if Corey was being flown out to Charleston with me or Roanoke. I'll never forget that nurse's face for as long as I live; because as a nurse myself, I knew without her saying a word that the worst had happened. I wasn't too far from death myself."

Sabrina McKinney had sustained a brain bleed, a fractured nose and facial cheek bone, two chipped teeth, left arm completely broken in half, liver and spleen lacerations, a lost kidney, broken ribs, a broken left ankle and multiple cuts and bruises. Doctors could not explain why she did not "bleed out" internally. She said that at that moment, she knew that she was blessed and that her husband, Corey, was looking out for her. She promised to live her life for him. She is now a nurse, and carries his name with Registered Nurse behind it.

She urged the court to impose the maximum penalty on Olivo.

Corey McKinney's mother, Rhonda McKinney, also asked Sadler to see that Olivo served as many years in prison as possible. One of her relatives, Missy Sparkers, read the mother's letter to the court.

"Now I won't be a grandmother," Rhonda McKinney told Olivo. "You took my dream away."

Olivo is a repeat offender, and should not have been driving that day, she added, describing him as "an arrogant and selfish guy" who should "rot in prison for life."

Daniel McKinney told the court how his son, who loved hunting, fishing and trail riding, had grown "into a wonderful young man" who had many friends and was liked by most everybody. He still had many friends from his time as a correctional officer, and he had a new career with Norfolk Southern Railroad. He called his parents regularly when his job took him on the road, and he had his whole life to live.

The family had seen loved ones lost to medical conditions, but losing Corey was different, he said.

"We did not lose Corey," Daniel McKinney said, staring across the courtroom at Olivo. "You killed him."

Two weeks after the crash, the family received a call from the funeral home stating that the State Medical Examiner had released Corey. The family was warned that nothing had been done for him yet. Daniel McKinney said that when they arrived, they saw the terrible injuries that had been inflicted. There was a depression on his forehead that "looked like he'd been hit with a baseball bat...his body looked like it had been crushed."

He said that he kissed his son's forehead.

"Olivo, I hope for the rest of your days you remember that. I didn't say the rest of your life because that's what you took from Corey," Daniel McKinney said, adding that his wife would never have grandchildren. "One thing you should not have to plan for is your child's funeral."

Daniel McKinney asked the court to give Olivo the maximum sentence of 25 years. He said that it seemed that the legal system had been "easy" on him in the past.

"History shows that he never had respect for anybody. He should not have been driving a vehicle," the father said. "I hope this time you will be held accountable for what you've done. I really wish you could give him 100 years."

"The system failed Corey," Daniel McKinney concluded. "I'm hoping here today that the legal system works. I love you, Corey."

When Judge Sadler asked about the state's position in the case, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said that the crash "was not a simple mistake" and that the state opposed any alternative sentencing for Olivo.

Olivo's attorney, Steven Mancini, told Sadler the crash was "clearly a horrible situation" and that he "would not say anything or attempt to say anything to lessen the gravity" of the case. He asked the court to consider concurrent sentencing.

Sadler then allowed Olivo an opportunity to address the court and Corey McKinney's family.

"Listen, there's nothing I can say," Olivo said after pulling his mask aside. "I wish I could fix it. I can't. It was an accident. I can relate to your anger. I have two boys of my own. I really wish there was something I could do to make right. All I can do is hope you guys find some kind of peace. I pray you find some kind of peace. I just wish there was something I could do. I'm sorry."

Sadler proceeded to sentence Olivo.

Noting Olivo's prior criminal history, which includes DUI, drug offenses and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Sadler said that the "most critical" offenses on Olivo's record involved the crash on May 24, 2020. Corey McKinney lost his life and Sabrina McKinney was seriously injured.

"The question is what should be the proper sentence for Mr. Olivo," Sadler said to the family. "These cases are especially difficult for the court. It is the goal of the criminal justice system to make victims as whole as possible."

Sadler choked with emotion as he proceeded.

"You can't do it in this case," he continued. "There is nothing I can say, nothing I can do, to alleviate the pain and suffering. I wish there was something I could do. Regardless of what I say, regardless of what I do, you will have a life sentence. You will feel the consequences of May 24 for the rest of your life, and I'm sorry about that."

Sadler sentenced Olivo to a term of two to 10 years for driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, and three to 15 years for driving under the influence causing death. Sadler ordered that the sentences run consecutively, giving Olivo a term of five to 25 years.

"It was really a senseless act and a preventable act," Sadler said. "It's said that the hardest thing to do is bury a child."

Sadler added that probation or alternative sentencing was not appropriate in Olivo's case.

Olivo had 555 days credit for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest. Lynch said after the hearing that Olivo would not be eligible for parole until he has served five years of his sentence. With time for good behavior, he could possibly discharge his sentence in about 12 and a half years.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

