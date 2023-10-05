After 25 years, I’ve learned what it takes to make a marriage work and thrive | Opinion

We were warned. We were counseled. We were, at times, even undermined. Yet, here we are, The Hubby and I, celebrating 25 years of marriage. I suspect that those who knew us when we met probably never predicted this longevity.

We come from different backgrounds and religions. Our childhood experiences were vastly dissimilar. I’m a workaholic; he’s more laid back. I like solitude, he’s highly social. I’m an inveterate list-maker, he plays it mostly by ear.

But here we are, a quarter century later, survivors of some deep, deep lows but also celebrants of some great triumphs. It’s the longest I have ever lived with anybody, parents and children included. Frankly, I find it nothing short of amazing.

Marriage isn’t easy and, on occasion, infuriating and stomach-churning. It’s hard work, a constant rearranging of wants and needs, an intermittent series of negotiations that requires a lot of acceptance and even more self-control. Both of my marriages — first to the late father of my children and now to The Hubby — have taught me the fine art of the pause.

I’ve not been a quick learner, and yet I now know enough to take a step back and consider the consequences of blurting something hurtful, something that festers long after the reason for the argument has been forgotten. A well-placed zinger may feel liberating in the moment, but the price is often too high to justify the pleasure.

“A successful marriage,” wrote the late author Mignon McLaughlin, “requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”

So true!

Love, however, is only one ingredient in a complicated recipe, and sometimes not even the most important one. I know, I know. Not very romantic of me to put that out there, but I’m being honest about what has worked for us. A long marriage has many faces and stages, some of them predictable, others unique to the two people in the relationship. Navigating those is surely as crucial as that initial head-over-heels attraction.

More than love, a successful marriage involves a skill that is useful both at home and in the office — that is, the ability to hammer out an acceptable solution to a thorny situation, the talent to know when to concede and when to dispute. The Hubby and I have managed to do that even as we’ve come to the realization that, in some instances, the best we can do is to agree to disagree. He’s wrong and I’m right about those issues, of course, and I can’t make sense of his opinion, but I accept there are some issues that we will never ever see eye to eye.

Marriage has changed a lot over the past decades, and opinions of those changes vary as much by generation as by religion and political affiliation. For one, society’s definition has expanded to meet reality, as same-sex marriages have become acceptable. (I find the fight for gay marriage ironic, though. In a society where fewer people are getting hitched, at a time when our children are waiting longer to do so, couples who have been denied this status fight for it passionately.)

Today’s marriages also tend to be more equitable, the drudgery of housekeeping and child-rearing better divided among couples. I’m fascinated (and very proud) to see how my sons have stepped up to care for their children and their homes, responsibilities that were once the purview of women. They are as much part of the day-to-day as their wives, and the better men for it.

I’m not sure what challenges — and gratifications — the coming years will bring to our marriage, only that both of us are growing older, slower, less adaptable. But I hope that time will continue to grant us the gift of appreciation, the knowledge that we each bring something special and mysterious to the relationship.

(Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.)