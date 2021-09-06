25 Youngest Countries in the World

In this article, we will discuss the 20 youngest countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the youngest countries in 2021 and some insights regarding an aging population and go directly to the 5 Youngest Countries in the World.

During McKinsey’s Fall 2019 The Future of Aging event, CEO of Harvard Cancer Center, Laurie H. Glimcher, talked about the problems linked with an aging population. Around a third of those who reach the age of 85 are likely to get Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, the treatment costs $250 billion, but it will reach over $1 trillion by 2050.

In the 1920s, the average life expectancy was around 50 in America, but today, about 100 years later, the average life expectancy is around 80. While this is a triumph of medical science and technology, an aging population has political scientists and governments worried about the future amid an increasing burden on the economy and other related issues.

By 2035, there will be more people in America over the age of 65 than children under 18.

The Support Needed for an Older Generation

McKinsey further emphasizes that housing, transport, and other services will need to be upgraded to meet the shifting demand of this older demographic. Currently, the Executive Office of Elder Affairs spends $600 million per annum on home-based care, serving around 60,000 elders. More than 66% of Americans do not have personal savings worth $1000. This is expected to increase healthcare costs, obstructing the next generation of the labor force from pursuing their own ambitions. The ratio of the working class to the unemployed is currently 4:1 but is expected to reach 4:2.5 by 2050.

Employees are Feeling Stressed

According to the 2021 PwC Employee Financial Wellness Survey, financial stress haunts about two-thirds of full-time employees. 72% of Millennials reported heightened stress compared to 46% of Baby Boomers. The survey tested 1,600 full time adult Americans, reporting that financially stressed employees are four times likely to experience a lower overall household income and twice as probable to have taken a payday advance during the past year.

26% of employees were concerned about paying bills. 20% wondered how long the pandemic would last before it impacted their financials, 12% were not concerned, and 10% worried their income wouldn’t return to its prior levels.

Immigration May Be the Solution to An Aging Population

According to the International Monetary Fund, a big portion of immigrants would lower the dependency ratio (number of people over 65 divided by those between 15 to 64) which is accelerating in developed economies. In America, the ratio increased from 0.126 to 0.223 from 1950 to 2018. For the 10 years leading to March 2020, the average lifetime fiscal contribution by immigrants in America has been $173,000. In 2017, immigrants had a fertility rate of 2.18 children per woman vs the American 1.76.

Aigars Reinholds/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

In this article, we chose some of the youngest countries in the world by population and ranked them based on the percentage of population under 20. For the metrics of this list, we used data from World Data. As of 30th August, America has had one of the youngest economies for a Western country, with 25% of the population under 20.

With this context in mind, let's now discuss the 25 youngest countries in the world.

25 Youngest Countries in the World

25. Guinea-Bissau

Population Under 20: 52.7%

A host to multiple ethnic groups, this poor nation ranks 25th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. Guinea-Bissau has 52.7% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 19.1 and the life expectancy is 58.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Guinea-Bissau had a population of 1.9 million and a GDP of $1.44 billion.

24. Ivory Coast

Population Under 20: 52.8%

Ranking 24th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Ivory Coast has 52.8% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 19 and the life expectancy is 57.8. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Ivory Coast had a population of 25.7 million and a GDP of $58.5 billion.

23. Benin

Population Under 20: 52.9%

With an average real GDP growth of 5.5%, Benin ranks 23rd on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. Benin has 52.9% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 18.4 and the life expectancy is 61.8. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Benin had a population of 11.8 million and a GDP of $14.4 billion.

22. Zimbabwe

Population Under 20: 53%

Ranking 22nd on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Zimbabwe has 53% population under 20 years old. The median age is 19.5 and the life expectancy is 61.4. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Zimbabwe had a population of 14.6 million and a GDP of $16.9 billion.

21. Cameroon

Population Under 20: 53.1%

Due to the proximity to Mount Cameroon, the country is one of the wettest on Earth. It ranks 21st on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. Cameroon has 53.1% population under 20 years old. The median age is 18.3 and the life expectancy is 59.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Cameroon had a population of 25.9 million and a GDP of $39 billion.

At the cusp of digital transformation, the youth of Cameroon is focused on utilizing

20. Senegal

Population Under 20: 53.3%

Known for its exquisite cuisine, Senegal finds itself at the 20th spot on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Senegal has 53.3% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 18.1 and the life expectancy is 67.9. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Senegal had a population of 16.3 million and a GDP of $23.3 billion.

19. Sao Tome and Principe

Population Under 20: 53.3%

Ranking 19th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Sao Tome and Principe has 53.3% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 19.2 and the life expectancy is 70.4. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Sao Tome and Principe had a population of 215 thousand and a GDP of $427 million.

18. Nigeria

Population Under 20: 54.2%

This African nation was founded in 1960, and ranks 18th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. Nigeria has 54.2% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.8 and the life expectancy is 54.7. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Nigeria had a population of 201 million and a GDP of $448.1 billion.

17. Afghanistan

Population Under 20: 54.4%

Afghanistan ranks 17th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Afghanistan has 54.4% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 16.5 and the life expectancy is 64.8. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Afghanistan had a population of 38 million and a GDP of $19.29 billion.

16. Tanzania

Population Under 20: 54.5%

Ranking 16th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Tanzania has 54.5% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.5 and the life expectancy is 65.4. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Tanzania had a population of 58 million and a GDP of $61.1 billion.

15. Gambia

Population Under 20: 54.8%

Founded in 1965, Gambia is Africa's smallest non-island country. It has 54.8% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17 and the life expectancy is 62.1. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Gambia had a population of 2.3 million and a GDP of $1.83 billion.

14. Malawi

Population Under 20: 54.8%

Ranking 14th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Malawi has 54.8% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.2 and the life expectancy is 64.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Malawi had a population of 18.6 million and a GDP of $10.86 billion.

13. Guinea

Population Under 20: 55%

Founded in 1958, Guinea is known as the nation with the most bauxite reserves. It ranks 13th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Guinea has 55% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 18.6 and the life expectancy is 61.5. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Guinea had a population of 12.77 million and a GDP of $13.5 billion.

Focused on its development as a nation, Guinea's youth is focused on meeting the international market through the use of

12. Burundi

Population Under 20: 55.6%

Ranking 12th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world, Burundi has 55.6% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.6 and the life expectancy is 61.6. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Burundi had a population of 11.5 million and a GDP of $3 billion.

As the youth in Burundi begins to use services of companies like

11. Burkina Faso

Population Under 20: 55.7%

Burkina Faso has 55.7% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.1 and the life expectancy is 61.5. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Burkina Faso had a population of 20.3 million and a GDP of $15.99 billion.

10. Mozambique

Population Under 20: 55.7%

Founded in 1975, this African nation is actually a savanna plateau. Mozambique has 55.7% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.3 and the life expectancy is 60.8. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Mozambique had a population of 30.36 million and a GDP of $15.29 billion.

9. Zambia

Population Under 20: 56%

Popular due to Victoria Falls, Zambia stands 9th on our list of 25 youngest countries in the world. Zambia has 56% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 16.6 and the life expectancy is 63.9. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Zambia had a population of 17.86 million and a GDP of $23.3 billion.

As the youth in Zambia begins to use services of companies like

8. The Central African Republic

Population Under 20: 56.2%

Central African Republic has 56.2% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 19.7 and the life expectancy is 53.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Central African Republic had a population of 4.7 million and a GDP of $2.22 billion.

7. Congo (Dem. Republic)

Population Under 20: 56.5%

Congo (Dem. Republic) has 56.5% of its population under 20 years old. The median age is 17.4 and the life expectancy is 60.7. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Congo (Dem. Republic) had a population of 86.79 million and a GDP of $50.4 billion.

The nation has shown a strong interest in developing its social and technological abilities through the use of

6. Angola

Population Under 20: 57.3%

The world's fifth-largest diamond producer has 57.3% of its population under 20 years old. Angola has a median age of 16.3 and the life expectancy is 61.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Angola had a population of 31.8 million and a GDP of $89.4 billion.

The world's fifth-largest diamond producer has 57.3% of its population under 20 years old. Angola has a median age of 16.3 and the life expectancy is 61.3. According to the World Bank, in 2019, Angola had a population of 31.8 million and a GDP of $89.4 billion.

