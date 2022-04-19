$250,000 Bail Set for Man Extradited for Allegedly Abusing Two Children in Morton

Apr. 19—An Oregon man accused of sexually abusing two children in Morton between 2016 and 2019 has been extradited from California on multiple felony charges related to the alleged abuse.

The man is not being identified by The Chronicle to protect the identities of the victims, who were both younger than 12 when the abuse allegedly began.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office contacted the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office on March 28 to inform the prosecutor that the sheriff's office learned a child sexual assault it was actively investigating had occurred in Lewis County. Reports from the sheriff's office indicated that San Bernardino deputies had responded to a March 25 report from Child Protective Services regarding one of the victims. Investigators learned about the second victim while interviewing the first victim, according to court documents.

When contacted by law enforcement, the defendant reportedly denied allegations of sexual abuse. He reportedly claimed he may have "unknowingly" assaulted one of the victims but said he "did not have any memory (of) the incident and blamed it on him being too intoxicated," according to court documents. He allegedly said that "if (the victims) said he did those things, then he must have done them."

The defendant voluntarily participated in a polygraph examination and "was deceptive with his answers," according to the examiner's report.

The San Bernardino's Sheriff's Office arrested the defendant on the sexual misconduct charges and extradited him to Lewis County.

The most serious offenses he has been charged with carry maximum penalties of life in prison.

Based on his lack of connections to Lewis County and the "extreme" nature of the allegations, Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti asked Judge James Lawler to set the defendant's bail at $250,000 for this case.

Bassetti also asked Lawler to issue protection orders in favor of the two victims, who were both under the age of 18 at the time of the defendant's preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court in April.

Story continues

Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller, however, asked Lawler to set bail no higher than $50,000 due to the defendant's financial inability to post bail and his lack of criminal history.

"He informs me he's never been arrested before, therefore he has no criminal history," said Tiller.

Regarding the allegations, Tiller said the defendant informed her "the CPS report shows no signs of abuse." She added, "I'm sure further info will come out to that."

Lawler opted to grant Bassetti's requests, setting bail at $250,000 and approving protection orders for the two victims.

The defendant's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 21.