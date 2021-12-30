A $250,000 all-black house in Illinois is going viral for its gothic look, but the owner says it was unintentional

The so-called "goth" house located in Lincoln, Illinois. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

A house in Illinois is going viral after being dubbed a "goth" house for its all-black appearance.

The two-bedroom octagonal property has a spiral staircase and master loft with a cathedral ceiling.

Current owner and realtor Seth Goodman said: "Too many homes are the same — why not stand out?"

A property listing for an all-black house on sale for $250,000 in Lincoln, Illinois, is going viral after being branded the "goth" house.

An exterior view of the house shows its black painting, roof detailing, and a neighbour's house. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

The property was first listed on Realtor.com on December 17 but received viral attention after appearing on the Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild — an account dedicated to unusual property listings in the US with over 1.3 million followers.

The Instagram post, shared on December 20, received over 94,000 likes at the time of writing.

The octagonal property was purchased on August 5, 2021, for $75,000 by realtor Seth Goodman, 34, who told Insider he renovated the property but didn't intend for it to be all-black at first.

The door to the two-bedroom property in Illinois. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

Goodman told Insider he only planned to paint the shingle roof black but later committed to the color scheme throughout the house, with the help of local contractors.

"Although some may view it as dark, it is not once inside, given all of the natural light and overhead lighting," Goodman told Insider, confirming he was "absolutely not" a goth.

"It is simply a unique peaceful property in my opinion," he added.

The property listing describes the two-story home as a "mysterious black octagon shaped home on an expansive secluded 0.52 acre lot!"

An aerial view of the "goth" home in Lincoln, Illinois, shows its unusual shape with an octagonal front. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

The property was originally built in 1993, said Goodman, adding that he was keen to keep its unique shape and build upon its quirkiness.

He said that the neighbors were initially taken aback by the makeover but, for the most part, they were positively shocked: "It definitely cleaned up the overall appeal and gave everyone something to talk about."

The residence spans just over 1,500 square feet and is complete with a three-car garage.

A three-car garage located on the property. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

Goodman told Insider that he believes the secluded location and large garage add to the mystery of the home.

"From the side street, all you can see is the three-car garage," he said, recalling that passersby can't see enough of the house to figure out what the building is.

Inside the home, a black and white theme spans two bedrooms, two bathrooms, as well as an open-plan living and dining room with a spiral staircase, a kitchen, and a utility room, said Goodman.

The living room of the "goth" house features a fireplace and neon sign. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

Its original design was quite "neutral and dated," according to Goodman. It relied on a white and beige color scheme with brown for the sides and roof.

The property has a lot of distinctive trimmings such as neon signs, a gas log fireplace, French doors, laminate flooring, and a galley kitchen with granite countertops.

The kitchen has additional spotlights to provide brightness. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

Goodman told Insider that since the listing went live, the house has garnered a lot of worldwide interest thanks to its unique appearance.

He said: "Too many homes are the same — why not stand out or be different?"

A spiral staircase in the open-plan lounge and dining room leads up to the main living loft, which has "soaring cathedral ceilings" and three skylights, according to the listing.

The ground floor has a spiral staircase leading up to the bedrooms on the first floor. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

The listing adds that the upper floor is equipped with a private tiled bath with "a double vanity" as well as a tiled walk-in shower.

"Sleek, sexy, and undeniably unique is this midwestern showstopper," the listing says.

Goodman said there are lots of windows in the house, as well as grey and white detailing, to ensure the home doesn't feel gloomy.

A black and marble bathroom in the "goth" house. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

"There's tons of natural light given that windows are all around on both floors as well as the overhead skylights," he said.

The kitchen, bathrooms, and utility room all have white trim and charcoal grey cabinetry Goodman says he chose to deliberately add light to the space.

Goodman said there are no downsides to living in an entirely dark home, adding that it is great for a good night's sleep.

The spiral staircase leads to big bedroom with a neon sign and skylights. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

When asked if there were any limitations to the black house, he confidently answered: "None at all."

"If you love your sleep, there is no place more peaceful to do it," he said of his current home.

Goodman concluded that the home is a perfect buy for one or two people who want low-maintenance living.

Even the utility room in the all-black "goth" house follows the property's strict color scheme. Courtesy of Seth Goodman

Goodman said the striking house would be "an absolute gem" for anyone looking for a relaxing home.

"It's easy to come and go and live in total peace and comfort," he added.

