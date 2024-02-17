$250,000 jackpot won from ticket bought at St. Pete Publix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Someone in St. Petersburg drew a lucky ticket from a Friday night drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said the $250,000 jackpot for the Jackpot Triple Play draw was won by a ticketholder who got the winning numbers from the Publix Liquor Store on 200 37th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

The winning numbers were 3-30-24-37-39-44.

Whoever won the jackpot has 180 days to claim the prize. If they want to take the cash option, it must be claimed within 60 days.

Prizes from $600 to $1 million can be claimed in person at any Florida Lottery District Office.

The next drawing will be on Feb. 20. The jackpot is $250,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.