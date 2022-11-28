250+ best Cyber Monday deals in one place—here's our product experts' favorites
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission
Cyber Monday 2022 sales are live and we're live-tracking some of best prices we've seen all year on furniture, tech, home essentials and so much more. With incredible markdowns across all categories at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, now's the best time to save on holiday gifts galore. If you missed Black Friday 2022, you're in luck—these Cyber Monday deals are just as good. Keep scrolling for all the best deals available right now.
Updated 12:01 p.m. EST: We found all the best discounts on top-rated tech, jewelry and home goods, including furniture, mattresses and kitchen appliances. Stay right here for live updates on the best Cyber Monday sales through tonight, November 28. — Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
The top 10 best Cyber Monday deals
Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday deals that you can get major savings on right now, including a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a iRobot Roomba j7+ and a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove with code FREEMESA (Save $175)
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)
Kate Spade Bailey Shoulder Bag for $79 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $280)
HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $400)
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)
Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (Save $50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on furniture
Cyber Monday savings on bedroom furniture, futons and more
Expecting guests this holiday season? Pick up new bedroom furniture, sofas and more and refresh your home for less. Head to Wayfair to scoop a modern sleeper sofa for less than $175 right now.
Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table From $129.99 at Wayfair (Save $285)
Serta Jameson 66-Inch Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa from $172.99 at Wayfair (Save $206 to $221)
Serta Hathaway Modern Futon for $187.20 at Walmart (Save $261.80)
Steelside Metal and Wood Platform Bed for $192.21 at Wayfair (Save $63.90
Joss & Main Hanson Upholstered Bed for $661.50 at Wayfair (Save $287.50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on home goods
Save on oil diffusers, air purifiers and more
We found incredible Cyber Monday deals on home essentials at Amazon, including markdowns on air purifiers, rugs and more. To keep your home feeling fresh, opt for our favorite affordable air purifier, the Winix 5500-2, for an even more wallet-friendly price.
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $125.30 at Amazon (Save $124.69)
BlueAir Bedroom Air Purifier for $174.99 at Amazon (Save $75)
nuLOOM 8-by-10-Foot Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug from $237.99 at Amazon (Save $122.01 to $170.05
Best Cyber Monday deals on jewelry
Cyber Monday deals on Mejuri, Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth and more
Shopping for your special someone? Watch their eyes light up as they unwrap a gold necklaces, a set of pearl earrings or a diamond bracelet. Save big on all your must-have jewelry gifts with these Cyber Monday deals at some of our favorite retailers.
Get a free diamond necklace with any purchase at Brilliant Earth
Kate Spade One In A Million Initial Pendant Necklace for $34.80 at Nordstrom (Save $23.20)
Freshwater Pearl Three Prong Earring Studs in 14k Yellow Gold for $287.50 at Blue Nile with code FRIDAY22 (Save $287.50)
Baguette Diamond Half Eternity Band for $560 from Mejuri (Save $140)
Best Cyber Monday deals on vacuums
Save on stick vacuums, cordless vacuums, robot vacuums and more
Keep your home in tip-top shape by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on several of our favorite vacuums. Check our all-time favorite, the iRobot Roomba j7+, if you're after excellent cleaning performance and navigation features.
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum for $199 at Walmart (Save $130)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399 at Abt (Save $150)
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $552 at Amazon (Save $147.99)
Best Cyber Monday deals on mattresses
Major savings on twin mattresses, queen mattresses and more
Enjoy dreamy discounts on must-have mattresses with these limited-time Cyber Monday sales. Try some of our favorite sleepers for less, including the Leesa Hybrid mattress and the Tuft & Needle Original mattress.
The Nectar Twin Mattress for $359.30 at Nectar (Save $239.60)
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $596 at Tuft & Needle (Save $149 to $279)
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Queen Memory Foam Mattress for $799 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $440)
Awara Queen Natural Hybrid Mattress for $1,099 at Awara (Save $799)
Leesa Queen Sapira Hybrid Mattress with Two Down Alternative Pillows at Leesa for $1,699 (Save $300)
Best Cyber Monday deals on bedding and bath items
Save on bedding sets, towels and more
Cozy up with these incredible Cyber Monday deals on bedding and bath essentials. Refresh your bedroom with our favorite bed sheets from Brooklinen or give your bathroom an upgrade with soft and super-absorbent bath rugs from Wayfair.
Ebern Designs Faddis Super Soft Striped Absorbent Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug from $15.74 at Wayfair (Save $14.26)
American Soft Linen 4-Piece Bath Towel Set for $23.99 at Walmart (Save $3)
Nestwell Plush Cloud Medium Support Pillow from $28 at Bed Bath & Beyond (Save $12 to $18)
House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Comforter Set from $50.49 at Wayfair (Save $102.60 to $129.50)
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set from $119.25 at Brooklinen (Save up to $57.25)
Best Cyber Monday deals on tech
Major savings on Kindle, Fitbit, JBL and more
Looking for a holiday gift for the techie in your life? Don't pass up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It's one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested and it's on mega sale right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $14.99 at Amazon (Save $25)
Best Cyber Monday deals on TV apps and streaming
Save on entertainment deals with HBOMax, Hulu, Disney+ and more
Treat yourself this Cyber Monday by saving big on a new streaming subscription. Stream popular movies and TV series with a Hulu membership or learn a new skill from celebrity teachers with two-for-one MasterClass memberships.
Shop two-for-one MasterClass memberships at MasterClass (Save $180 to $276)
Discovery+ for $0.99 for three months at Discover+ (Save $18)
Hulu Ad-Supported 12-Month Subscription for $1.99 per month at Hulu (Save $72)
HBO Max for $1.99 per month for three months at HBO Max (Save $24.18)
Paramount Plus One-Year Essential Subscription for $24.99 at Paramount Plus (Save $25)
Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs
Save on popular 4K TVs, smart TVs and more
Add cutting-edge visuals to your life by picking up a new smart TV this Cyber Monday. Opt for our best upgrade pick, the Sony XR-65A95K, for a whopping $1,000 off right now. The screen features flexible software and world-class picture quality for the best at-home viewing experience.
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $198 at Walmart (Save $30)
TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 at Amazon (Save $300)
Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $60)
LG 75-Inch UP7300 LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 at Best Buy (Save $230)
Sony 65-Inch A95K QD-OLED TV for $2,998 at Amazon (Save $1,001.99)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Apple
Save on iPads, AirPods, Apple watches, Macbooks and more
Apple makes some of the best tech we've ever tested. Today, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for under $200—one of the lowest prices we've ever teen. The earbuds have top-notch sound and battery and next-gen noise canceling features.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (Save $50)
Apple 2021 14-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,599.99 at Amazon (Save $399.01 to $499.01)
Best Cyber Monday deals on laptops and tablets
Save on Lenovo, HP, Asus, Microsoft and more
Whether you're shopping for a gaming laptop or a new device to make working from home easier, you can save on some of our favorite models right now. Browse Cyber Monday deals on HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Asus.
Lenovo 14-Inch 128GB Ideapad 3i FHD Laptop for $249 at Walmart (Save $30)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 128GB Surface Pro 7+ for $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $330)
Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop for $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $500)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch 256GB SSD for $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $600)
Best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung
Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, TVs, Tabs and more
Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech and appliances industry. Whether you need to upgrade your gadgets or renew your major home appliances, these deals will help you save big.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $129.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $220 to $260)
Samsung 6-Cubic Foot Smart Slide-in Stainless-Steel Gas Range at Samsung from $749 (Save $544.98 to $694.98)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,597.99 at Amazon (Save $700)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Slide-in Induction Range with Air Fry & Convection+ at Best Buy from $1,599.99 (Save $380 to $420)
Best Cyber Monday deals on outdoors products
Deals on Solo Stove, Weber and Ozark Trail
Transform your backyard into your own personal oasis by shopping deals on must-have outdoor products. If you're planning on doing any outside entertaining this year, don't pass up the Solo Stove Bonfire, one of the best fire pits we've ever tested.
Ozark Trail 10-Person Dark Rest Instant Cabin Tent for $125 at Walmart (Save $74)
NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair for $187.39 at REI (Save $62.56)
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 with coupon code FREEMESA at Solo Stove (Save $175)
Weber Spirit E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $599 at Lowe's (Save $100)
Ovios 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $1,210.30 at Lowe's (Save $518.70)
Best dog Cyber Monday deals
Deals on toys, treats, beds and more for your dog
Treat your favorite furry friend this holiday season and save big with these Cyber Monday deals on must-have dog products. Scoop bargains on treats, toys and the best dog camera we've ever tested, the Eufy pet camera.
Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Tough Dog Toy for $4.89 at Chewy (Save $9.10)
Greenies 36-ounce Original Regular Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats for $25.88 at Petco (Save $22.11)
Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test Kit for $64.99 at Petco (Save $35)
Embark Breed Identification DNA Test for Dogs for $99 at Chewy (Save $30)
eufy Pet Camera for Dogs and Cats for $139.99 at Amazon (Save $60)
Best cat Cyber Monday deals
Deals on toys, treats, beds and more for your cat
We found tons of purrfect deals to shop this Cyber Monday. Save bit on kitty-approved products at Amazon, Chewy, Petco and more—just shop fast, these deals will only be available for a limited time!
Petmate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Box with Microban for Odor Control for $15.48 at Amazon (Save $14.51)
Arm & Hammer Litter Clump & Seal Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter for $18.99 at Chewy (Save $4.70)
Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera for $34.94 at Amazon (Save $15.05)
Wisdom Panel Complete Cat DNA Test for $84.49 at Petco (Save $45.50)
Litter-Robot 4 Starter Bundle for $859 at Litter-Robot (Save $50)
Best lifestyle Cyber Monday deals
Major savings on Hydro Flask, Cricut printers and more
Whether you're after flashlights or DNA testing kits, we've got you covered with tons of amazing Cyber Monday 2022 deals. For a holiday gift that's sure to please, grab our favorite DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The kit is one of the best ways to connect with your roots and learn about your family tree.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen for $13.98 at Amazon (Save $11.01)
Hydro Flask Standard-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Cap for $29.89 at REI (Save $10.06)
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on health and fitness products
Deals on AncestryDNA, Schwinn and Bowflex
Stay on top of your health and fitness goals by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns on Schwinn, Theragun, Garmin and more. Skip the gym and beat your personal records by picking up the best basic exercise bike we've ever tested—the Schwinn IC4—for an incredible price today at Amazon.
Waterpik ION Water Flosser for $69.99 at Best Buy (Save $20)
Garmin vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker for $89.38 at Amazon (Save $40.61)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell at $175 at Amazon (Save $100)
Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike for $799 at Amazon (Save $400)
Best Cyber Monday deals on luggage and travel products
Major savings on spinners, carry-ons and more
Traveling for the holidays? Refresh your luggage collection with deals at Nordstrom, Amazon and more. Get a three-piece set from Amazon for less than $170 or opt for a customer-favorite Samsonite for nearly $200 off.
Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case for $120 at Nordstrom (Save $80)
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set for $169.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $130)
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable for $159.47 at Amazon (Save $195)
Calpak Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set for $393.25 at Calpak (Save $321.75)
Tumi Oxford 16-Inch Compact Spinner Carry-On Bag for $499 at Nordstrom (Save $126)
Best Cyber Monday deals on men's fashion
Deals on Adidas, Nike and Columbia
Refresh your closet by shopping can't-miss Cyber Monday deals on men's fashion at Amazon, Nordstrom and Macy's. Save big on some of the hottest brands of the year, including Levi's, Nike and Patagonia while supplies last.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $41.70 at Amazon (Save up to $27.80)
Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants from $49.99 at Nordstrom (Save $30.01)
Tommy Jeans Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $50.99 at Macy's (Save $28.51)
Patagonia Shearling Jacket for $84.50 at Backcountry (Save $84.50)
Columbia Men's Marquam Peak Fusion Omni-Heat Infinity Insulated Parka for $150 at Columbia (Save $50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on women's fashion
Save at lululemon, Nordstrom, Kate Spade and more
We love Madewell jeans and, right now you can bag a pair for more than $80 off! Meanwhile, you can also snag stellar savings on handbags from Michael Kors to make a style statement this holiday season—keep scrolling for all the discounts.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Bright Indigo Wash: Instacozy Edition for $55.20 with coupon code CLICK at Madewell (Save $82.80)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan from $60 at Nordstrom (Save $39.60 to $60)
Michael Kors Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 at Michael Kors (Save $309)
Tory Burch Miller Mixed-Materials Lug Sole Boot at for $321 at Tory Burch (Save $137)
Best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items
Save big on Lodge, Keurig, Breville and more
Make mealtimes a breeze by picking up the brand new Ninja Speedi for an incredible $40 off this Cyber Monday. The do-it-all kitchen appliance is easy to use, has excellent air frying functionality and can help to significantly cut down on cooking time.
Cuisinart TOA-60TG Stainless-Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $129.99 at Target (Save $100)
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $335.99 at Amazon (Save $164)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 at Amazon (Save $84)
Best Cyber Monday deals on toys
Save on Lego, board games, truck toys and Nerf
Get your kiddos all the toys on their holiday wish list by shopping Cyber Monday markdowns at Walmart, Amazon and Melissa & Doug. Enjoy impressive price cuts on L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego and Nerf today only.
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 at Walmart (Save $19.97)
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Surprise Mega Pack for $49 at Walmart (Save $17.22)
Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 at Melissa & Doug (Save $55)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion T. rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout for $79.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
Best Cyber Monday deals on appliances
Major savings on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more
In the midst of a major home renovation? Save big on ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers this Cyber Monday 2022 and check out our list of top-rated appliances to get the most bang for your buck ahead of the holidays!
GE 1.7 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave from $239.99 at Best Buy (Save $102 to $181)
LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher from $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $200 to $300)
Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $699.99 at Best Buy (Save $290 to $325)
GE 5.0-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range with Self-Steam Cleaning and No-Preheat Air Fry for $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $280)
Whirlpool 33-Inch Fingerprint Resistant Stainless-Steel Side-By-Side Refrigerator for $1,395 at Abt (Save $304)
Best parenting Cyber Monday deals
Deals on Hanna Andersson, Delta Children and more
Stock up on parenting essentials and save big this Cyber Monday. Keep your smallest family members safe by grabbing our favorite affordable stroller, the Britax B-Lively stroller, for as much as $120 off at Amazon. The popular stroller is lightweight, easy to fold and features a handy built-in parent console.
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-Second Swaddle for $19.77 at Amazon (Save $13.18)
Hanna Andersson Long John Pajama Set for $24 at Hanna Andersson (Save $24)
Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor for $69.29 at Amazon (Save $49.71)
Britax B-Lively Lightweight Stroller (Single) From $127.47 at Amazon (Save $100.01 to $122.52)
Delta Children Jeep Deluxe Wrangler Stroller Wagon for $339.99 at Amazon (Save $60)
Best Cyber Monday deals on skincare
Save on Benefit Cosmetics, Elemis and more
For fresh and dewy skin, check out our favorite Cyber Monday skincare deals at Amazon and Sephora. Score huge savings on cult-favorite brands including First Aid Beauty, PMD and more.
Dermal 16 Combo Pack A Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask for $11.99 at Amazon (Save $4.01)
Gua Sha & Face Roller Jade Roller for $7.59 at Amazon (Save $7.40)
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense for $15 at Sephora (Save $31)
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set for $26.80 at Amazon (Save $10)
PMD Clean - Smart Facial Cleansing Device for $58.50 at Amazon (Save $40.50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on makeup
Shop deals on GrandeLash-MD, BeautyBlender and more
Looking to refresh your makeup bag? Now's the time to shop (and save). Enjoy price cuts on Covergirl, Grande Cosmetics and so much more.
Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Full Coverage Concealer from $5.06 at Amazon (Save $1.02 to $5.93)
Real Techniques 5-Piece Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender for $11.99 at Amazon (Save $8)
The BeautyBlender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge for $15 at Amazon (Save $5)
Surratt Beauty Relevee Lash Curler New In Box for $22.99 (Save $15)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $47.60 at Ulta (Save $20.40)
Best Cyber Monday deals on haircare
Get hair tools, texture spray, brushes and more
Keep your locks looking good all year long by shopping limited-time Cyber Monday deals on popular haircare products. Our readers love Olaplex hair treatments and, right now, you can get your hands on the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 for under $25 at Amazon.
Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush for $14 at Amazon (Save $14)
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $24 from Amazon (Save $6)
Bed Head Wave Affair Jumbo 3 Barrel Hair Waver for $30.75 at Amazon (Save $19.24)
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer for $75.99 at Amazon (Save $19)
Philips Norelco 9500 Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver for $189.96 at Amazon (Save $40)
Best Cyber Monday deals on phones
Deals on Apple, Samsung and Google devices
Looking to upgrade your mobile device? Weather you're a fan of Apple, Google or Samsung phones you can save big on new smartphones right now. Get a free $50 Apple gift card with select iPhone purchases at Apple or opt for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro for an incredible $150 markdown.
Free $50 Apple gift card with select iPhone purchases at Apple
Google Pixel 6a (Unlocked, 128 GB) for $299 at Amazon (Save $150)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Unlocked, 128 GB) from $374.99 at Samsung (Save $225 to $825)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Unlocked, 512 GB) from $569.99 at Samsung with eligible trade-in (Save $350 to $1,350)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Unlocked, 128 GB) for $749 at Amazon (Save $150)
Best Cyber Monday deals on video games
Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation controllers and more
Holiday shopping for the gamer in your life? Snag sales on PlayStation controllers, Nintendo Switch games and Xbox accessories. Head to Amazon and Best Buy for all the best deals.
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for Nintendo Switch (Digital Code) for $19.49 at Amazon (Save $10.50)
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $19.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)
Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller from $49 at Amazon (Save $25.99)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB for $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)
Best Cyber Monday deals on headphones
Save on Beats, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Save big on popular headphones from Sony, Beats and Sennheiser with these limited-time Cyber Monday deals. Check out all our favorite headphones to stretch your dollar ahead of the holidays.
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $69.95 at Amazon (Save $50)
Sony WH-RF400 Wireless Headphones for $78 at Crutchfield (Save $40)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $129 at Best Buy (Save $20)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149.95 at Amazon (Save $100)
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that occurs the week following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Originally, Cyber Monday was intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers but now, the deals are comparable to the in-store discounts and promotions found on Black Friday.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is today, November 28. For shoppers looking for bargains, Cyber Monday is the final major sales event of 2022.
The next major shopping day is Super Saturday, or the last Saturday before Christmas. However, markdowns and stock will be limited as it’s the end of the shopping season.
What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?
During Cyber Monday, shoppers can find tons of deals on electronics. As of writing, the most popular products purchased by USA Today readers have been a $120 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).
We'll be tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.
When do Cyber Monday 2022 sales start?
This year’s Cyber Monday deals started earlier than usual—in fact, most retailers began showing off their offers a week ago.
Cyber Monday is today, November 28, and the sales are in full swing. For all the best deals on the web, be sure to check out our round up of all the best Cyber Monday deals and extended Black Friday sales.
How long do Cyber Monday sales last?
Most Cyber Monday sales will end tonight, November 28. From previous year, we’ve seen that most sales that continue through the end of the week are some of the least exciting.
We recommend shopping on Cyber Monday so you can maximize the savings on products and gifts you want most this holiday season.
Are Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals worth it?
The deals and offers found during Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals are, by and large, the best deals you'll find all year long.
Cyber Monday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Cyber Monday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.
Which is better, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
This year, like in previous years, the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday are null.
That means, there's still time to get your hands on the best prices of the year! Because the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them. To make your shopping easy, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday sales across all categories.
How we find the best Cyber Monday deals
In addition to monitoring every major retailer for the best sale prices throughout Cyber Monday, Reviewed spends the entire year in our labs performing hands-on tests of all the best gear. If you want to dive deep into some of our research, you should check out our guides to some of our favorite products.
Looking for a TV? Be sure to check out our guides to the best TVs, including best TVs under $500 and top brands like the best Samsung TVs. If you’re into personal tech we also have guides to the best smartwatches, best laptops—including the best laptops for students—and even the best VR headsets.
Reviewed also has experts testing workout gear, from fitness trackers to the best workout leggings. We also cover everything in your home, from large appliances like dishwashers to robot vacuums—even the best ones at picking up pet hair. For guides to just about everything you’re shopping for, Reviewed has you covered.
Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday deals 2022: Savings on TVs, clothing and more