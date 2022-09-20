$250 million meant to feed hungry kids is stolen in massive COVID fraud, feds say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·2 min read

A federal program designed to help feed hungry children was defrauded of $250 million as part of a massive COVID-19 fraud scheme, authorities said.

Now 47 people have been charged in federal court, according to a Sept. 20 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Today’s indictments describe an egregious plot to steal public funds meant to care for children in need in what amounts to the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme yet,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “The defendants went to great lengths to exploit a program designed to feed underserved children in Minnesota amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fraudulently diverting millions of dollars designated for the program for their own personal gain.”

In exploiting the Federal Child Nutrition Program, authorities say the defendants used money meant to provide children with nutritious food to instead buy luxury cars, homes, jewelry and a “coastal resort property.”

The scheme

Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program, went from receiving $3.4 million in federal funds in 2019 to almost $200 million in 2021, according to the news release. Authorities say the organization’s founder helped orchestrate a scheme to do so.

The nonprofit’s employees are accused of opening Federal Child Nutrition Program sites throughout Minnesota. The sites “fraudulently claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children a day within just days or weeks of being formed.”

Authorities say the defendants submitted false documents to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) with inaccurate numbers regarding how many children they fed and fake receipts documenting the food they supposedly purchased. The rosters of children they “served” were fabricated using a website that provides random names, according to the news release.

“Despite knowing the claims were fraudulent, Feeding Our Future submitted the fraudulent claims to MDE and then disbursed the fraudulently obtained Federal Child Nutrition Program funds to the individuals and entities involved in the scheme,” officials said.

Feeding Our Future did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Sept. 20.

The organization is accused of opening more than 250 sites in Minnesota and fraudulently receiving more than $240 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.

“Exploiting a government program intended to feed children at the time of a national crisis is the epitome of greed,” Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell said in the news release. “As alleged, the defendants charged in this case chose to enrich themselves at the expense of children. Instead of feeding the future, they chose to steal from the future.”

Through March 2022, authorities have filed charges against over 1,000 people accused of $1.1 billion in pandemic relief scams.

Dentist used fake restaurant businesses to steal millions in COVID funds, feds say

Counselor ‘created’ fake students and stole $1.3M in tuition fraud scheme, feds say

Man stole $854,000 from employer — then had his Missouri backyard redone, feds say

