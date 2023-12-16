250 wish lists remain to be adopted in the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s toy drive

The Cheyenne River Youth Project announced Monday that it still has more than 250 wish lists remaining to be adopted in its Wo Otúh’an Wi (Moon of Giving Away Presents) Toy Drive. Less than two weeks remain to make sure these children’s holiday wishes come true, the Project said in a press release.

CRYP Executive Director Julie Garreau said there are several ways supporters can help support the youth project’s nationwide effort to bring joy and magic to Lakota children on the remote Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

“You can visit our website, adopt a child’s wish list and shop for that child,” she explained. “You also can visit our CRYP wish list on Amazon and purchase gifts directly through them; we will make sure the gifts get to the children who are hoping to receive them this holiday season. And, we always welcome financial contributions; we are happy to do the shopping for you.”

The Wo Otúh’an Wi Toy Drive is CRYP’s largest and longest-running program. Founded in 1990, just two years after the organization opened its doors in a former Main Street bar, the toy drive now serves more than 1,000 children in 20 prairie communities scattered across an area the size of Connecticut.

Each child who submits a Wish List will receive three to four gifts from that list, addressed specifically to them. CRYP staff and volunteers also make sure that child receives much-needed winter clothing and shoes. To learn more about this year’s Wo Otúh’an Wi Toy Drive and how you can help, visit lakotayouth.org/toy-drive.

Garreau also noted that time is running out for this year’s Winter Solstice Star Quilt Raffle, which also supports the toy drive. Tickets to win the queen-sized “Blue Moon” star quilt may be purchased through 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 at lakotayouth.org/win-a-star-quilt/; CRYP staff will announce the winner via Facebook Live on Friday, Dec. 29.

To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call 605-964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

