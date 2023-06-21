$250K bond set for woman who attempted to rob her mother at knifepoint

PINCKNEY — On Tuesday, June 13, deputies with the Pinckney Village Police Department responded to a local bank after employees reported an elderly female in the drive-thru passing a note to the teller that read: "Help me. Call 911.”

Officers located the vehicle and interviewed the two women inside, one of whom was 35-year-old Sally Sharp from Hamburg. The other woman was her mother. Sharp is now being charged with attempted robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with an electronic communication.

Sharp was armed with a knife.

Sharp’s mother was unharmed. The incident began at her home in Hamburg Township.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

After interviewing the women, officers contacted Hamburg Police, as well as the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, for support.

Sharp was arraigned on June 14 and is currently being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @tess_journalist.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: $250K bond set for woman who attempted to rob her mother at knifepoint